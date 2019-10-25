Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire: Palisades News Westside Local Show October 25, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show October 25, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.
* Firefighters battle the #PalisadesFire. Note: this show was filmed when the fire was at 55% containment. As of Friday, the fire is 75% contained as the Los Angeles Fire Department nears full containment.
