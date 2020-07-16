Fire Put out Near Big Rock

A brush fire burns near Big Rock Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.

Brush fire breaks out Thursday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters put out a brush fire that broke out in southern Malibu Thursday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire–dubbed the Rock Fire–was reported a little before 1 p.m. near 20790 Rockpoint Way, near Big Rock Beach.

By 1:30 p.m., county firefighters had fully contained the fire, which burned 1.5 acres.

At 2:47 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that mop-up was in progress.

No injuries have been reported and no injuries occurred.

