Fire Put out Near Big Rock

Brush fire breaks out Thursday afternoon
By Sam Catanzaro
Firefighters put out a brush fire that broke out in southern Malibu Thursday afternoon.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire–dubbed the Rock Fire–was reported a little before 1 p.m. near 20790 Rockpoint Way, near Big Rock Beach.
By 1:30 p.m., county firefighters had fully contained the fire, which burned 1.5 acres.
At 2:47 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that mop-up was in progress.
No injuries have been reported and no injuries occurred.