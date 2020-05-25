Fire Breaks Out Near Boy Scout Camp

A brush fire burns Sunday evening. Photo: Citizen App.

Over 60 LAFD crew members put out fire that breaks out Sunday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a brush fire that broke out near the Boy Scouts’ Camp Josepho Sunday evening.

According to the LAFD, the fire started on Sunday around 7:40 p.m. in a remote area near Camp Josepho in the hills around Casale Road. The camp was unoccupied, according to the LAFD.

Firefighters arrived to find a 600′ x 600′ area of slow-moving fire at the base of the ridgeline.

61 firefighters achieved knockdown in one hour and 19 minutes, the LAFD says, with numerous air water drops stopping all forward progress of the fire, holding it to just under 1/4 acre.

According to the LAFD, the difficult terrain and remote location required firefighters to hike in with equipment to cut a line and mop up remaining smoldering hot spots.

