Elite Brentwood School Receives Small Business Loan

Brentwood School. Photo: Facebook.

Update: Brentwood School has informed us that the school has returned the load. See the statement below explaining the decision.

Federal Paycheck Protection Program loan given to Brentwood School

By Sam Catanzaro

An elite private school in Brentwood with ties to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Brentwood School announced in a recent newsletter that it has received a PPP loan. According to the letter, the loan was approved and funded in mid-April. Other elite private schools like Harvard-Westlake have announced that they did not apply for a PPP loan.

According to an IRS filing obtained by the Times, Brentwood School’s endowment was around $17.4 million in 2017. Tuition at Brentwood School ranges from $37,500 – $44,000.

Among Brentwood School’s over 1,100 students are the children of Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, according to the Times. While Mnuchin denied any knowledge of the loan, in a tweet the Treasury Secretary told private schools to return any loans the may have received.

“It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken #PPP loans. They should return them,” Mnuchin wrote.

Brentwood School’s newsletter announcing the PPP funding did not specify the loan amount.

Palisades News has reached out to Brentwood School asking given the size of the school’s endowment, how can the school justify applying and keeping a loan meant for small businesses that have little to no money in their pockets. In addition, Palisades News asked if the school has any contact or conversations with Mnuchin or a member of the federal government prior to receiving the loan and if they plan on returning the loan.

After 72 hours, the school has not responded.

Brentwood School’s decision on April 3rd to apply for the Payroll Protection Program under the CARES Act involved an in-depth evaluation of the school’s financial position in relation to the originally published government guidelines. However, a great deal has changed in the intervening weeks. In that time, the government has published a number of updates and revisions to the original parameters as it became clear the federal funds initially provided were not enough to staunch the incredible need that exists nationally.

Throughout the last week, we carefully considered the added clarifications as well as the growing understanding that, unfortunately, not all who qualify will receive PPP funds. Given these factors, the Board has voted unanimously to decline the loan. We have returned the funds so they can be distributed to others who are in greater need of the assistance.

Without the PPP funds, cost cutting measures and focused fiscal management are more important than ever. We are working to maintain the school’s financial health while preserving the full Brentwood experience as delivered daily by our faculty and staff. We are tremendously grateful for the loyalty and continued support of our current families, grandparents, alumni, parents of alumni, and faculty and staff, and we have confidence in our ability to face these challenges together.

in Education, News
Related Posts
3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Palisades Homeless Shelter Update

May 5, 2020

Read more
May 5, 2020

Proposed emergency shelter in Pacific Palisades still inactive By Sam Catanzaro A proposed emergency homeless shelter in Pacific Palisades remains...

Paul Revere Middle School. Photo: Google.
Education, News

LAUSD Announces Date for 2021 School Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Stolen Vehicle 1000 Via De LA Paz, btwn 4/25/20 at 9 PM and 4/26/20 at 11:30 AM. The suspect took...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
News, Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...
News

Coronavirus Testing Now Available to All LA Residents

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19...
News

Newsom: Only OC Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Will Rogers beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
News

Gavin Newsom to Close All California Beaches

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

UPDATE: https://www.palisadesnews.com/newsom-only-oc-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...
News

Getty Creates $10M Fund to Support Local Art

April 28, 2020

Read more
April 28, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The Getty Center and Getty Villa, both currently are closed to the public, has created a $10...
Homeless, News

Venice Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Homeless Individuals

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Trying to Set Fire at Pali Business: Crime Update

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a man who arrested for arson...

Photo: LA County.  
Health, News

Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in County

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

With Ventura and OC Beaches Open, LA County Tells Residents Stay Home

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles....

Atria Park of Pacific Palisades. Photo: Facebook.
News

Deceased Palisades Senior Living Facility Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 22, 2020

Read more
April 22, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A resident at a Pacific Palisades senior living facility recently passed away and then tested positive for...
News

MODMASKs: Bringing Style, Durability and Same-Day Delivery service to Masks

April 22, 2020

Read more
April 22, 2020

Los Angeles-based company manufactures reusable stylish masks By Staff Writer With orders requiring Los Angeles residents to wear face-covering while...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR