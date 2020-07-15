Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock. By Edify TV July 15, 2020 in News, Video Related Posts Health, News County Sees Highest Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ever as New Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ July 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 16, 2020 Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19... News, Video Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19 July 15, 2020 Edify TV Read more July 15, 2020 A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly... News, Video Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19. July 14, 2020 Palisades News Read more July 14, 2020 Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made... News, Video Community Opposes New Development on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Today – July, 13, 2020 July 13, 2020 Palisades News Read more July 13, 2020 Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Community Opposes New Development on Sunset Blvd * Uber Lets Drivers... Paul Revere Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro. Education, News Los Angele Unified Announces Remote Start to School Year July 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 13, 2020 School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the... Local Business Spotlight, Video Online childcare that works! July 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 13, 2020 Screen Sitters is the new online childcare service that is providing kids with enriching activities and giving parents a much... Riviera Country Club. Photo: Palisades News Archives. News Palisades Country Club Receives Multimillion-Dollar PPP Loan While Collecting Full Dues July 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 11, 2020 $2.5 to $5 million Paycheck Protection Program loan goes to Riviera Country Club By Sam Catanzaro An elite Pacific Palisades... Video Helping teens connect, talk and get help! July 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 10, 2020 TeenLine is a non-profit teen help hotline connecting trained teen volunteer listeners with teens who are seeking help, the organization... News, Video “Off Their Plates” non-profit helping feed healthcare workers: Palisades Today – July, 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 10, 2020 Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Off Their Plates” non-profit helping feed healthcare workers. * Possible new... Homeless, News, Video Edify TV: Veterans Row July 8, 2020 Edify TV Read more July 8, 2020 “It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran... Brian Thomas Cruz. Photo: Megan's Law. Crime, News Man Sentenced for Carjacking, Kidnapping in Pacific Palisades Crime Spree July 7, 2020 Staff Writer Read more July 7, 2020 By Staff Writer A 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 141 years to life in state prison after being convicted... News, Video Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines July 7, 2020 Edify TV Read more July 7, 2020 The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more... Video Hotels reopening in Santa Monica. July 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 7, 2020 A vital part of the city’s economy, hotels have begun reopening but some hotel workers have concerns about safety amidst... 