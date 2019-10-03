Criminal Who Threatened Pali Students At-Large

Man enticed young girls into car with candy, brandished knife near Pali schools 

By Sam Catanzaro

At a Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting (PPCC) last month LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore provided an update on recent incidents involving knife brandishing and threats against the safety and security of students and parents at Pacific Palisades schools. 

According to Moore, the suspect in question is an individual named Aaron Meyer, who is believed to have mental issues and alleged to have committed multiple acts of vandalism and threats in the Palisades, including slashing tires, yelling threats, punching a person in a car, using a hammer to break a car window and enticing young girls into his car with candy and committing elder abuse. Some of these incidents occurred near both Palisades and Marquez elementary schools; several incidents were never reported and some were reported and then dropped. 

According to PPCC, the suspect Meyer was taken into custody on a recent misdemeanor charge of knife-threatening and was identified in a line-up, but following City Attorney procedures, he was released and asked to return for a later appearance to resolve the matter.  If he does not appear, a warrant will be issued for his arrest. The police are currently looking for him.

“Moore asks for anyone with information about this suspect to contact LAPD (contact info on PPCC). A court date has not yet been set and a community alert may be issued in the future.  SLO Moore reminded everyone of the importance of reporting crimes to the police so that action can be taken,” PPCC said. 

Editor’s note: Palisades News has reached out to the LAPD asking if there is an update on the status of the suspect since the announcement was made last month. The Department could not immediately be reached but this article will be updated once more information becomes available.

