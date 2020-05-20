County Officials Set Reopening Goal of July 4th

County: 3/4 of unemployment claims are from those making less than $50,000

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles County officials are targeting a Fourth of July opening date for retail, restaurants, and malls saying there are more than 1 million unemployed residents countywide.

On Tuesday, at the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force county leaders expressed a goal to reopen Los Angeles County as early as July 4.

In a presentation, Bill Allen, president of the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), confirmed there have been more than 1 million unemployment claims filed in L.A. County to date. More than 75 percent of the projected job losses have an average annual earning of less than $50,000, with restaurants and retail industries hit the hardest.

“I understand the urgency to reopen and know many of the experts the County has assembled for this Task Force have been working hard to develop safe and efficient plans to revitalize their sectors as early as next month,” Supervisor Barger said. “I remain focused on working with industry leaders and health officials to safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen by the Fourth of July.”

The July 4 date indicates a goal of the full or staged reopening of retail, restaurants, and malls. Sector leaders said many businesses and employees will be impacted over the next few weeks, according to Barger.

At the same time, however, the number of cases reported countywide continues to increase.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 76 new deaths and 1,183 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). To date, Public Health has identified 39,573 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,913 deaths. This is an uptick since Monday when 477 cases and 18 deaths were confirmed.

“Each day, as we share this information with you, we know there are people across our community who have suffered tremendous loss. For those of you mourning the passing of a loved one, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we continue to reopen more places and spaces in the weeks ahead, we will need to use the tools of physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings to continue to slow the spread.”

In Santa Monica, among residents, there have 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths.

Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Beach Bike Path Reopens

May 22, 2020

Read more
May 22, 2020

Supervisors Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl announce opening in Facebook posts By Sam Catanzaro The beach bike path is now reopened,...
News, Video

Pali recreation center reopens tennis courts: Palisades Today – May, 21, 2020

May 22, 2020

Read more
May 22, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Pali recreation center reopens tennis courts.* Hikers rescued...

Sunset Boulevard near where a car crashed into a pole on Monday. Photo: Google.
News

Car Crashes Into Pole on Sunset Boulevard

May 20, 2020

Read more
May 20, 2020

Incident under investigation by LAPD By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating an incident in which a driver collided...
News, Sports, Video

Video: Palisades MLB Brothers Give Back

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020

Two Westside brothers, both professional baseball players, are giving back to local first responders COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more in this...
Homeless, News

Palisades Homeless Shelter Not to Be Used

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020

City of Los Angeles ramping down emergency homeless shelter program By Sam Catanzaro An emergency homeless shelter slated for the...
News, Video

LA County Junior Lifeguard Program Cancelled: Palisades Today – May, 18, 2020

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LA County Junior Lifeguard program cancelled. * Doug...
News, Video

Interview: Mike Bonin Talks Homelessness, COVID-19 and More

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin answers questions from the community covering the prospect of a Pacific Palisades homeless shelter,...
Crime, News

Flurry of Stolen Vehicles in Pacific Palisades

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

In a span of less than 72 hours, four cars were stolen in Pacific Palisades, according to the Los Angeles...
News, Video

LA Public Library wants to hear from you about Covid-19: Palisades Today – May, 14, 2020

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LA Public Library wants to hear from you...
News, Video

Potrero Canyon Park receives more funding: Palisades Today – May, 12, 2020

May 13, 2020

Read more
May 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park receives more funding. * Prince...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Palisades Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Canceled

May 13, 2020

Read more
May 13, 2020

COVID-19 outbreak leads to cancellation of annual day of festivities By Sam Catanzaro For the first time in over 70...

The Riviera Tennis Club. Photo: The Riviera Tennis Club (Facebook).
News

BREAKING: Elite Palisades Tennis Club Shut Down by City Attorney

May 12, 2020

Read more
May 12, 2020

City Attorney cites violation of stay at home orders in shutting down of Riviera Tennis Club By Sam Catanzaro An...
Health, News

LA Beaches Open

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County’s four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...

"Home has never been more important than it is now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic," writes longtime Pacific Palisades real estate agent Fran Flanagan.
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Today: We Know What We Can’t Do, Here’s What We Can Do

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

By Fran Flanagan Home has never been more important than it is now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic....
Crime, News

Teenager Arrested for DUI: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a teenager involved in a DUI...

