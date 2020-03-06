County Confirms More Cases of Coronavirus as LA Marathon Approaches

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11

By Sam Catanzaro

As the LA Marathon approaches and day after declaring a state of local emergency, Los Angeles County officials have confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), these four additional positive cases announced Thursday are part of a group of travelers who were in Northern Italy, the same group of travelers announced yesterday.

“Public Health has identified persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. There are no known significant exposures to the general public,” Public Health said in a statement.

On Wednesday, March 4 both the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles declared states of local emergencies in response to six confirmed cases of coronavirus.

There have now been 11 confirmed cases in the county this year. The very first case — a person who had traveled from Wuhan, China was reported on Jan. 26. That patient recovered and is no longer infectious, according to public health officials.

On Tuesday Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles confirmed it was overseeing the care of an infected patient at home in self-isolation being treated on an outpatient basis.

Amidst this news, organizers for the Los Angeles Marathon, which ends in Santa Monica, say the race on course to proceed.

“All Los Angeles Marathon weekend activities are scheduled to take place as planned. Safety is always our first priority and our operations team has been in consistent dialogue with local authorities and monitoring developments related to all safety aspects of the Marathon including coronavirus,” race officials said in a statement. “If circumstances change, we will work closely with local, state and federal authorities to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the marathon.”

Race officials say that they have taken measures to increase hand sanitizer stations at the race expo, start line, along the route and finish festival. In addition, officials have deferred entries for any runner traveling from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

“The number of participants with mailing addresses from Level 4 countries is .06% of our total participants,” officials said.

The City of Santa Monica says there are no known cases in Santa Monica and that they are working closely with the L.A. County Department of Public Health to monitor coronavirus.

“We are aligned closely with local hospitals, schools, businesses, and community organizations to ensure that our community members know where to access the latest official coronavirus information, how to be prepared, and any impacts on our city,” said Santa Monica City Manager Rick Cole. “We have contingency plans in place and our team is trained in multi-hazard emergency coordination, including working with our partners at LA County Department of Public Health for this type of public health crisis.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Uber drivers rate Pacific Palisades one of the worst places to drive: Palisades Today – March, 5, 2020

March 6, 2020

Read more
March 6, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Uber drivers rate Pacific Palisades one of the...
Health, News

Coronavirus Patient Under Care by Medical Professionals in West Los Angeles

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...
News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, Video

Edify TV: Pali Farmers Market $10 Challenge

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Today on Market Report with Jacki Karsh we visit the Pacific Palisades farmers market for another $10 dollar challenge, let’s...
News, Video

Marc Forster puts celebrity home on the market: Palisades Today – March, 2, 2020

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Marc Forster puts celebrity home on the market....
News, Sports

Pali Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Win Championships

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

Big weekend for Dolphin sports By Chad Winthrop The last time the Pali High boys basketball team won a championship...

David Roback. Photo: Facebook.
News

Palisadian Composer and Guitarist David Roback Passes Away

February 28, 2020

Read more
February 28, 2020

Pali High grad passes at 61 By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades born and raised David Roback, co-founder of rock band...
News, Video

Sweet Rose creamery closing? Palisades Today – February, 27, 2020

February 28, 2020

Read more
February 28, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sweet Rose creamery closing? * PJ Library is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Local Homeless Shelter Now Open

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Take a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open serving Council District 11 which includes Pacific Palisades...

Matthew Caleb Fairchild, who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in a Malibu apartment is shown in security camera images. Photos: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Crime, News

Homeless Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman in Malibu As She Slept

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Potential life sentence for Matthew Caleb Fairchild By Staff Writer A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with entering a Malibu...
Health, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Wellness: Need a Podiatrist?

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Dr. Steven L. Rosenberg treating foot injuries with traditional, regenerative and homeopathic medicine.  By Staff Writer If you suffer from...
News, Video

Sir Anthony Hopkins moving to Palisades? Palisades Today – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sir Anthony Hopkins moving to Palisades? * Getty...

Photo: California State Parks.
News

LAFD Rescue Horse That Fled From Will Rogers

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Horse bucks rider, flees into Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday By Sam Catanzaro After a horse bucked a rider at...
News, Real Estate

Bus Turnaround for Gladstones Parking Lot?

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

PPCC advocates for bus turnaround at Gladstones parking lot By Chole Marie Rivera The Palisades City Community Council (PPCC) met...
Crime, News

PCH Stabbing, Home Ransacked: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a stabbing near the PCH and a local home that was ransacked by thieves....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR