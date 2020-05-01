Coronavirus Testing Now Available to All LA Residents

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19 testing to all residents, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The online portal where testing appointments are made now enables any resident of Los Angeles County to schedule a test, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Priority for the same or next-day testing is still given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing is also prioritized for medical professionals and certain other critical front-line workers who interact with the public as part of their job duties.

To schedule an appointment for testing, please visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Stolen Vehicle 1000 Via De LA Paz, btwn 4/25/20 at 9 PM and 4/26/20 at 11:30 AM. The suspect took...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
News, Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...
News

Newsom: Only OC Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Will Rogers beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
News

Gavin Newsom to Close All California Beaches

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

UPDATE: https://www.palisadesnews.com/newsom-only-oc-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...
News

Getty Creates $10M Fund to Support Local Art

April 28, 2020

Read more
April 28, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The Getty Center and Getty Villa, both currently are closed to the public, has created a $10...
Homeless, News

Venice Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Homeless Individuals

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Trying to Set Fire at Pali Business: Crime Update

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a man who arrested for arson...

Photo: LA County.  
Health, News

Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in County

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

With Ventura and OC Beaches Open, LA County Tells Residents Stay Home

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles....

Atria Park of Pacific Palisades. Photo: Facebook.
News

Deceased Palisades Senior Living Facility Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 22, 2020

Read more
April 22, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A resident at a Pacific Palisades senior living facility recently passed away and then tested positive for...
News

MODMASKs: Bringing Style, Durability and Same-Day Delivery service to Masks

April 22, 2020

Read more
April 22, 2020

Los Angeles-based company manufactures reusable stylish masks By Staff Writer With orders requiring Los Angeles residents to wear face-covering while...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Education, News

Palisades Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...
News, Video

Meals for COVID-19 Responders

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

Over 1,000 meals have been donated to COVID-19 healthcare workers via a partnership between local restaurants, Pacific Palisades Community Council and the Brentwood...

Photo: LA County.
Health, News

Study Shows Countywide Coronavirus Count Upwards of 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR