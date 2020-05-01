Coronavirus Testing Now Available to All LA Residents

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19 testing to all residents, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The online portal where testing appointments are made now enables any resident of Los Angeles County to schedule a test, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Priority for the same or next-day testing is still given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing is also prioritized for medical professionals and certain other critical front-line workers who interact with the public as part of their job duties.

To schedule an appointment for testing, please visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.