Coastal Cleanup Day Comes to Pali

Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Coordinated by Heal the Bay for the 30th consecutive year, Coastal Cleanup Day returns Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Heal the Bay is an environmental non- profit committed to making coastal waters and watersheds throughout Los Angeles healthy and clean.

According to their website, “Coastal Cleanup Day is an international day of action to protect our oceans, watersheds and wildlife from trash and debris. This massive volunteering effort has an astounding impact on many of our local natural habitats and communities. Heal the Bay proudly coordinates cleanup locations in Los Angeles County in association with Ocean Conservancy and California Coastal Commission.”

During last year’s Coastal Cleanup Day, over 13,000 volunteers participated in removing 59,600 pounds of trash and debris throughout Los Angeles County. Statewide, over 66,000 volunteers worked together to clear 839,629 pounds of trash, and over 20 million pounds of trash and debris were collected worldwide through the efforts of 789,138 volunteers.

Clean-up site locations in Pacific Palisades are:

Will Rogers State Beach- South

Tower 15

17000 Pacific Coast Highway at Temescal Canyon Road

Will Rogers State Beach- Central

Tower 7

17000 Pacific Coast Highway at Temescal Canyon Road

Temescal Canyon Park

224-396 Temescal Canyon Road

To learn more about how to get involved, visit:healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2019/