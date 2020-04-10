City Expanding Free COVID-19 Testing

13 testing sites across the region

By Staff Writer

The City is expanding its free COVID-19 testing, which has been operated largely by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The program has grown from a single site two weeks ago to 13 sites across the region, thanks to partnerships with Los Angeles County and the nonprofit emergency response organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). More than 21,000 tests have been completed since March 20.

Now any L.A. County resident with symptoms can schedule a test, but priority will still be given to symptomatic people with underlying health conditions and residents age 65 and over. Health care professionals and first responders also receive priority, and should inquire at their affiliated hospital, medical center or department for information about how to register for testing.

To find out if you’re eligible and to schedule a test, visit the online portal.