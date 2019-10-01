City Council Unanimously Approves Creation of Arnie Wishnick Way

Left: the late Arnie Wishnick and Councilmember Mike Bonin. Right: Antioch Street in Pacific Palisades.

Segment of Antioch Street to be renamed

By Sam Catanzaro

Last week Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved renaming a segment of Antioch Street after Pacific Palisades community treasure Arnie Wishnick who passed away earlier this year.

On September 25, City Council voted 12-0 in favor of a Councilmember Mike Bonin motion to change the name of Antioch Street from Via De La Paz to Swarthmore Avenue to “Arnie Wishnick Way.”

According to Bonin, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will now create the new street signs.

Read the full motion below:

Pacific Palisades is a neighborhood blessed to have many leaders and community members who make a difference in the lives of others. The spirit of Pacific Palisades encourages people to making an impact in their community. Moreover, Pacific Palisades is dedicated to honoring those who positively affect the neighborhood and everyone they Meet.

Born in Chicago in 1942, Arnie Wishnick moved to Pacific Palisades after college and quickly became an involved community member. Mr. Wishnick served as executive director for the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, beginning in 1993, and spanning 25 years until 2018, when he stepped down a year before he passed away. He also devoted time to the Palisades community through various organizations, including the Optimist Club of Pacific Palisades, Palisades Teen Contest, Palisades Americanism Parade Association, and many other community events and committees. Mr. Wishnick showed his support of all niches of Palisades life, whether that be the arts through Theatre Palisades and Just OffVia Dance Troupe, or environmentalism and community improvement through Pride of the Palisades.

As a neighbor within the Palisades community, Arnie Wishnick was a friend to everyone. Mr. Wishnick has been an icon of the Palisades community through his character and through the love that he shared with every person he interacted with. Community members remember Mr. Wishnick for his gregarious personality and positive viewpoint of life. Arnie Wishnick embodied the spirit of Pacific Palisades by providing a welcoming atmosphere for all who met him.

Arnie Wishnick has received many awards as a testament to his outstanding character and contributions to Pacific Palisades. He has most recently been honored with the Rotary Business Person of the Year Award from the Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades, the Pride of the Palisades Award from the Palisades Community Council, and the Mort Farberow Award. Arnie Wishnick was a giant in Pacific Palisades, deserving of recognition. It is appropriate that the City of Los Angeles rename [a] stretch of street in Pacific Palisades in his honor. Community members have suggested a section of Antioch Street, between Via De La Paz and Swarthmore Avenue. The street section runs directly in front of the offices of Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, an important landmark in Mr. Wishnick’s life, the place where he devoted 25 years of his time to the Pacific Palisades community.

in News, Uncategorized
