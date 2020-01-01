Celebrity Electro Muscle Stimulation With Hana Monska

By Staff Writer

Hana Monska is taking the celebrity fitness scene by storm! As one of the top Electro Muscle Stimulation trainers in the country, she quickly came to the conclusion that high-powered, high-profile people are forever chasing after the latest in workout trends. That’s why, along with her National Exercise & Sport Trainer Association (NESTA) certification, Hana went through all the trouble of getting Miha bodytec and Glucker Kolleg certified as well, an innovative way to train that has become all the rage, exploding into a huge game changer among the A-list community!

So what exactly is EMS? It’s an acronym for Electro Muscle Stimulation, a trusted technology that replicates the natural signals sent from the brain to the muscles, using them to exercise muscles in steady, rhythmic pulses that cause relaxing cycles of contraction and relaxation. This natural stimulation strengthens, tones, tightens and works the entire muscle system much more than a typical workout ever could, achieving the results that time-challenged celebs are absolutely obsessed with! And for good reason! It literally takes just 20 minutes to complete an entire full body workout session!

Using low-frequency electrical impulses to stimulate muscles normally overlooked, EMS provides a science-backed exercise method that delivers the equivalent of a full-blown, 4hours training session! It’s super-safe and joint-friendly, but still intense enough to give a great strength workout. Pro athletes love it for treating injuries and Hollywood big shots love it for helping them get in, and stay in the best shape of their careers! Everyone from Madonna to Heidi Klum have famously adopted EMS into their regular fitness workouts — sold on the speed, convenience, and proven results that keep these V.I.P.’s looking their best!

Some of Hana’s personal big-ticket clientele include superstar athletes like five time NBA champion, Derek Fisher, pro-surfer Anthony Petruso, and UFC legend, Chuck Liddell. Billionaire heavyweights like Google

Founder, Sergey Brin, and Forbes-featured entrepreneur, Howard Leight of Malibu Rocky Oaks fame, are both huge fans as well.

So whether you’re a mega-star athlete, a member of the Hollywood elite, a super-rich titan of industry, or just an average fitness fan looking for an awesome workout, EMS is the hottest trend out there today! Find out what everyone’s talking about! After just one session, you’ll be hooked!

