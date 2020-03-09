Car Thefts Remain an Issue at Popular Palisades Hiking Spot

Palisades crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Car thefts remain an issue near the Los Liones trailhead, a popular Pacific Palisades hiking destination.

“We are aware of the continued problem on Los Liones. We are directing extra patrols in the area and are looking at other measures for the near future,” said Los Angles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

See below for list of crimes occurring in Pacific Palisades over the past two weeks

Stolen Vehicle

800 Las Lomas Avenue, 2/29/20 between 10:30 AM and 12:50 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

900 Via De La Paz, 2/25/20 at 1:34 AM. The suspect (male black, 5’8″/5’10” 160 lb, 25/35 years) smashed glass doors to enter victim’s business and took medication.

600 Marquette Street, 2/28/20 between 12:30 PM and 7 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry, money, and a backpack.

1600 Michael Lane, 3/3/20 between 8 AM and 5 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

500 Los Liones Drive, 2/26/20 between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone.

14900 Camarosa Drive, between 2/22/20 at 9:22 PM and 2/23/20 at 6:21 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took an insurance card.

1100 Hartzell Street, between 3/2/20 at 5 PM and 3/3/20 at 6:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer and jewelry.

700 Muskingum Avenue, between 3/2/20 at 4 PM and 3/3/20 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took passports.

1000 Palisair Place, 3/3/30 at 11:50 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic, 25/35 years, with a mustache) entered victim’s garage to access vehicle and took money.

500 Los Liones Drive, 3/6/20 between 12 PM and 12:10 PM. The suspect punched a lock on victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer, headphones, and radio controlled aircraft.

Las Casas Avenue/Chattanooga Place, between 2/27/20 at 9 PM and 2/28/20 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

Theft

1300 Monument Street, 2/21/20 at 6 PM. The suspect tricked victim into believing she was purchasing a dog and had the victim wire money to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

17300 Sunset Boulevard, 2/16/20 between 8:05 PM and 8:10 PM. The suspect took victim’s wallet after victim accidentally dropped it.

DUI

Pacific Coast Highway/Channel Road, 3/4/20 at 3:45 AM. A 22 year old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.