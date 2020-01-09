Car Flips on Sunset Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

A car flipped today at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road.

The crash is under investigation and no further details are available regarding the cause. According to the LAPD, nobody was transported from the scene to a hospital.