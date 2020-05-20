Car Crashes Into Pole on Sunset Boulevard

Incident under investigation by LAPD

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are investigating an incident in which a driver collided with a pole on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades.

According to the Los Angels Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred on May 18 a little before 7 a.m. when a solo driver crashed their car into a pole at 13040 W Sunset Boulevard, near Paul Revere Middle School.

The patient, whose age and gender has not been released, got trapped in the undescribed vehicle. The LAFD says responders “skillfully rescued” the driver using hydraulic prying tools to disassemble the vehicle’s dashboard and free the patient.

The patient was transported to a regional trauma center with LAFD paramedics. The LAFD did not know if the patient is still alive.

Information regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision and the status of the victim has not yet been released by authorities. According to the Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division, more information will be available on Friday once the investigation is complete.