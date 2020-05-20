Car Crashes Into Pole on Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard near where a car crashed into a pole on Monday. Photo: Google.

Incident under investigation by LAPD

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are investigating an incident in which a driver collided with a pole on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades.

According to the Los Angels Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred on May 18 a little before 7 a.m. when a solo driver crashed their car into a pole at 13040 W Sunset Boulevard, near Paul Revere Middle School.

The patient, whose age and gender has not been released, got trapped in the undescribed vehicle. The LAFD says responders “skillfully rescued” the driver using hydraulic prying tools to disassemble the vehicle’s dashboard and free the patient.

The patient was transported to a regional trauma center with LAFD paramedics. The LAFD did not know if the patient is still alive.

Information regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision and the status of the victim has not yet been released by authorities. According to the Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division, more information will be available on Friday once the investigation is complete.

in News
Related Posts
Health, News

County Officials Set Reopening Goal of July 4th

May 20, 2020

Read more
May 20, 2020

County: 3/4 of unemployment claims are from those making less than $50,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County officials are...
News, Sports, Video

Video: Palisades MLB Brothers Give Back

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020

Two Westside brothers, both professional baseball players, are giving back to local first responders COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more in this...
Homeless, News

Palisades Homeless Shelter Not to Be Used

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020

City of Los Angeles ramping down emergency homeless shelter program By Sam Catanzaro An emergency homeless shelter slated for the...
News, Video

LA County Junior Lifeguard Program Cancelled: Palisades Today – May, 18, 2020

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LA County Junior Lifeguard program cancelled. * Doug...
News, Video

Interview: Mike Bonin Talks Homelessness, COVID-19 and More

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin answers questions from the community covering the prospect of a Pacific Palisades homeless shelter,...
Crime, News

Flurry of Stolen Vehicles in Pacific Palisades

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

In a span of less than 72 hours, four cars were stolen in Pacific Palisades, according to the Los Angeles...
News, Video

LA Public Library wants to hear from you about Covid-19: Palisades Today – May, 14, 2020

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LA Public Library wants to hear from you...
News, Video

Potrero Canyon Park receives more funding: Palisades Today – May, 12, 2020

May 13, 2020

Read more
May 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park receives more funding. * Prince...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Palisades Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Canceled

May 13, 2020

Read more
May 13, 2020

COVID-19 outbreak leads to cancellation of annual day of festivities By Sam Catanzaro For the first time in over 70...

The Riviera Tennis Club. Photo: The Riviera Tennis Club (Facebook).
News

BREAKING: Elite Palisades Tennis Club Shut Down by City Attorney

May 12, 2020

Read more
May 12, 2020

City Attorney cites violation of stay at home orders in shutting down of Riviera Tennis Club By Sam Catanzaro An...
Health, News

LA Beaches Open

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County’s four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...

"Home has never been more important than it is now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic," writes longtime Pacific Palisades real estate agent Fran Flanagan.
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Today: We Know What We Can’t Do, Here’s What We Can Do

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

By Fran Flanagan Home has never been more important than it is now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic....
Crime, News

Teenager Arrested for DUI: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a teenager involved in a DUI...

Photo: Courtesy Facebook.
News

Elite Brentwood School Returns Small Business Loan

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

Federal Paycheck Protection Program loan returned by Brentwood School By Sam Catanzaro An elite private high school on the Westside...
News, Politics

Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

Palisades News to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin Next week Palisades News will sit down for a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR