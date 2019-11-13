Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the past two weeks over 11 cars parked in Pacific Palisades have been broken into, with many thieves smashing windows to steal valuables left in vehicles.

Burglary

16000 Sunset Boulevard, 11/8/19 between 5:30 PM and 10 PM. The suspect entered victim’s apartment through a balcony door and took money and jewelry.

15500 Sunset Boulevard, between 11/6/19 at 4 PM and 11/7/19 at 7:37 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male Hispanic, 5’5″/5’6″ 150/190 lb, 30/40 years) entered victim’s apartment through an open window and took a safe, money, and jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

500 Los Liones Drive, 10/31/19 between 4:45 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took money.

300 Grenola, 10/30/19 between 1 PM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took jewelry and glasses.

Temescal Canyon/Bowdoin, 11/9/19 between 7:10 AM and 11 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, money, and stethoscope.

16600 Sunset Boulevard, between 11/8/19 at 8 PM and 11/9/19 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a garage door opener and a drawer accessory.

600 Baylor Street, between 11/7/19 at 7 PM and 11/8/19 at 6:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses, a camera, and a camera lens.

Temescal Canyon Drive/Pacific Coast Highway, 11/4/19 between 7:15 AM and 7:45 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, cell phone, and money.

16900 Bollinger Drive, 11/6/19 between 1 PM and 2 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a wallet.

500 Los Liones Drive, 11/9/19 between 2 PM and 4:20 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a backpack and money.

1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 11/10/19 between 3 PM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone, money, and airpods.

17300 Pacific Coast Highway, 11/10/19 between 2:30 PM and 7:50 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a gym bag, shoes, and phone charges.

15900 Pacific Coast Highway, 11/1/19 between 6 PM and 6:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet.

Theft

15200 Palisades Lane, 10/29/19 at 1:15 PM. The suspects (identified) entered victim’s business, took merchandise, and exited without paying.

Taking Vehicle Without Owners Consent