Candidates Still Not Talking California Issues

The sixth Democratic National Committee presidential debate at LMU. Photo: Courtesy LMU.

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist

So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate in California, in the Westchester district of Los Angeles to be specific. And still California issues get virtually no attention on the national scene.

Even now, more than a month after that debate, with ballots appearing soon in mailboxes across the state, there’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor.

Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter. Nothing much on wildfire safety, other than condemnations of big privately owned utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison. No easy-to-follow formulas for buying them up and splitting them into local pieces.

Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter. Nothing much on wildfire safety, other than condemnations of big privately owned utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison.

Tom Elias

Nothing on offshore oil drilling or fracking; certainly no hints on fighting off Trump administration efforts to expand both in California. Nothing on how to solve the state’s massive housing shortage and affordability crisis. Nothing on charter schools or Trump-spurred threats to national parks and monuments.

Not a word on water or the bullet train, which will go nowhere without more federal funding.

What’s wrong here?

If there’s any real answer to the lack of attention to this one state that will choose far more Democratic nominating convention delegates than any other both in the March 3 Super Tuesday voting and during the entire primary season, it may lie in the way Democrats apportion delegates.

While Republicans employ a winner-take-all system giving almost all of every state’s delegates to whoever gets the most votes in a primary or caucus, even if that candidate only wins a plurality, Democrats employ proportional representation.

So no one running in California’s primary – basically separate elections in each of 53 congressional districts – will get the full pot of 495 delegates. Each district will annoint anywhere from 4 to 7 delegates, split among candidates who get at least 15 percent of the vote in a district. Another 114 delegates go mainly to the overall statewide winner.

If all California’s Democratic delegates went to that overall winner rather than getting splintered, maybe the likes of Sens. Warren and Bernard Sanders, ex-Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayors Bloomberg and Pete Buttegieg would be forced to learn about the many issues now shaping lives in California.

But today’s Democratic system doesn’t require this from them. Yes, they’ve become conversant with local candidates and issues in Iowa and New Hampshire, where the earliest votes and caucuses might provide momentum going into Super Tuesday states like California and Texas.

The Democrats crafted their system almost 20 years ago. They wanted to prevent anyone from getting all California’s delegates – or any other state’s – with a mere 25 percent or so of the votes but still beating out competitors who finish barely a percent or two behind in the total vote.

That leaves candidates open to damaging gaffes, like Sanders’ now-revoked endorsement of a far-left candidate in the race to replace Democratic Rep. Katie Hill in the 25th Congressional District stretching from Simi Valley into the High Desert of Los Angeles County. Yes, Cenk Uygur agreed with Sanders on most things, but the podcaster and former conservative has a history of homophobic and sexist rants.

Sanders’ California staff advised him not to endorse, but he did anyway and ran into a buzz saw, then withdrew the endorsement after barely a day. Would this have happened if Sanders had studied California issues and knew how strong the LGBT and feminist movements are here?

Instead, Sanders, like every other national candidate this year except Bloomberg, has viewed California almost entirely as a cash register, some candidates – like Buttegieg – even going to great lengths to conceal the luxury of several fund-raising venues.

Will this all add up to yet another failed effort to give California more influence in choosing presidents by moving the primary ahead from its traditional June date? It’s too early to tell. For one thing, Bloomberg is concentrating time and money here heavily, hoping to make up for his late start by doing well here. Plus, if the very early small-state primaries yield contradictory results, California can still be a bellwether.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in News, Opinion, Politics
Related Posts
News, Video

Pali high alum helps Chiefs win Super Bowl: Palisades Westside Local Show – February, 3, 2020

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Pali high alum helps Chiefs win Super Bowl....

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Strong Winds Cause Pacific Palisades Power Outages

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Hundreds of Pacific Palisades residents were left without power Monday morning after high winds trigged 15 power...

Pali High senior Juliet Burks has been named one of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Pali High Senior Up For National Honors

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

Juliet Burks named Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidate By Chad Winthrop A Pali High senior has been named one...
News, Video

Ray Kappe contemporary home hits the market: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 30, 2020

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Ray Kappe contemporary home hits the market. *...
News, Uncategorized

Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study  By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...

Photo: Gladstones.com
News, Real Estate

Learn More About the Gladstones Redevelopment

January 28, 2020

Read more
January 28, 2020

Update: The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has been informed that the scheduled presentation will have to be postponed until...
Education, News

Pali High DECA Team Wins Medals at DECA Competition

January 28, 2020

Read more
January 28, 2020

By Staff Writer Palisades Charter High School’s DECA team went to the 2020 DECA District Conference and came back with...
News, Video

Palisades charter high school cutting funding: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades charter high school cutting funding. * Palisades...
News, Sports, Video

Edify TV: Ferris Wheel Lights up for Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

The Pacific Park Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier turned purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant, who passed away Sunday in a helicopter crash...
News, Video

What to do about mental health and homelessness? Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 23, 2020

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * What to do about mental health and homelessness?* Qi...

The Palisades Fire burns this past fall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Fire, News, Uncategorized

Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar By Chad Winthrop Are fires a part of the normal...

The Palisades Fire burns in October. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

A Hundred Years of Wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society Since its early beginning natural chaparral, indigenous Oaks and Sycamores have surrounded Pacific...

City officials and community leaders at the unveiling of Arnie Wishnick Way. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News

Arnie Wishnick Way Now Official

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

City official designate segment of Antioch Street By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades community hero who passed away last year...
News, Video

Brendon Irbe buys Palisades home worth 13.3 Million: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Brendon Irbe buys Palisades home worth 13.3 Million.* Listening...
News

MLK Day Events Near Pacific Palisades

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

ISSU!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR