Calvary Christian School Wants to Build 3-story Building, Increase Enrollment and Decrease Parking

A rendering of a three-story building Calvary Christian School wants to build. Photo: Berliner Architects.

School to present plans to PPCC land use committee this week

By Sam Catanzaro

Calvary Christian School wants to build a new three-story building that would bring over 10,000 square feet of space and a theatre space to the campus located at 701 Palisades Drive while increasing enrollment and decreasing parking.

At the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) Land Use Committee (LUC) Meeting October 17, Calvary Christian School will present plans to the LUC for consideration.

According to a PPCC project summary, the new three-story building would be located to the west of the Church sanctuary building and south of an existing middle school classroom building.

“The new building would include 10,219 square feet of floor area and house a new theater space for student performances located on the ground level with mezzanine. The theater space includes a telescopic seating system to support a capacity of 200 people and includes space for performance design and set building,” reads the project summary.

A partial second floor would include an office and storage area, while the third floor would accommodate new classroom space and a maker space.

“The building is designed to match the scale and architectural style of the existing buildings on the CCS campus,” PCCC wrote.

In addition, Calvary Christian School is proposing enhancements to student lunch facilities and play areas with the development of a one-story, 15 feet in height, 822 square foot lunch servery building and outdoor seating terraces and play areas located west of the circulation access loop near the existing athletic field. The school also wants to build a new play area for the elementary school that would replace a surface parking area proposed to be removed.

Calvary Christian School also wants to modify conditions in the underlying City approvals to increase student enrollment from 432 students up to 490 students and to reduce overall campus parking from 241 spaces to 188 spaces based on a parking demand study.

“A parking demand analysis was prepared by a traffic consultant that shows the peak parking demand for the campus is 108 spaces during weekday school hours and 97 spaces for weekend church services. In addition, code required parking for the school and church is 148 spaces. Thus, the reduction will not create an issue, as the proposed supply far exceeds demand. Calvary would continue to not allow parking or queuing on Palisades Drive,” said Calvary Christian School in a project summary document submitted to PPCC.

According to a Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) traffic impact assessment, an enrollment increase and new facilities will not create a significant traffic impact.

