Brush Clearance Deadline Extended

LAFD issues new brush clearance guidelines

By Chad Winthrop

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has extended the date for property owners in Pacific Palisades and other high-risk fire areas to clear brush on their property.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD) has issued new brush clearance timelines for property owners within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone (VHFHSZ).

According to Councilmember Paul Koretz who represents parts of West Los Angeles, the start of the annual brush clearance season has tentatively been pushed to June 1. In addition, the brush clearance units will continue to assess the public health situation and evaluate the need to further adjust the date, if necessary.

Properties that are not in compliance by June 1 will be subject to the $29 brush inspection fee and violation notices, according to Koretz. Once brush clearance inspections begin, LAFD inspectors will be practicing social distancing and refraining from in-person meetings until further notice, Koretz says.

Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones on the Westside. Map: LAFD.

In addition, for property owners who receive Fire/Life Safety Brush Notice Violations at the time of the physical inspection, due dates for correcting the violations will be extended from 15 days to 45 days from the date of the initial inspection.

For LAFD more information visit https://www.lafd.org/fire-prevention/brush