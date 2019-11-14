Dr. Bruce Hensel, Former NBC 4 Reporter, Arrested at Palisades Home After Asking Minor for Sexually Explicit Pictures

Dr. Bruce M. Hensel, the former KNBC medical correspondent, who has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts. Photo: Facebook.

Longtime medical correspondent arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts

By Sam Catanzaro

Dr. Bruce M. Hensel, the former KNBC medical correspondent, was arrested Wednesday morning at his Pacific Palisades home for asking a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually suggestive pictures, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The 71-year-old Hensel was brought into custody on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual actsat 10:15 a.m. by LAPD Juvenile Division investigators, said spokesperson for the department. Hensel is being held on $5,000 bail.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hensel is charged with requesting the images from the daughter of an acquaintance through a messaging app on or about August 4.

If convicted as charged, Hensel faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 months in state prison.

On October 16, the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crime Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Hensel’s Palisades and removed items from the hillside house as part of the investigation, according to the LAPD.

Further details about the case were not immediately released.

Hensel served as a medical correspondent for KNBC in Los Angeles for nearly 30 years winning multiple Emmys for his reporting in addition to honors from medical organizations. In 2018 Hansel co-directed and produced a Showtime documentary about transgender relationships called “Beyond the Opposite Sex.”

Tags: , , , , , in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...
News, Video

Important Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting, National Take a Hike Day: Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show tNovember 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

Elementary students learning science, competition and teamwork  By Chad Winthrop A robotics team of elementary school students in Pacific Palisades...

A California red-legged frog in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: National Parks Service.
News

Dozens of Endangered Frogs Found in SM Mountains

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Red-legged frogs coming back after Woolsey Fire By Keldine Hull Nearly 30 adult California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonil) have been...
News, Real Estate

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 9, 2019

Read more
November 9, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...

A firefighter combats the Palisades Fire. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/.
Fire, News

Learn From Getty Fire and Give Back to First Responders

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Informational town hall this weekend By Sam Catanzaro The Palisades and Getty Fire burned nearly 800 acres combined and destroyed...
News, Video

Palisades dog park at Temescal Gateway? College night at The Getty Villa: Palisades News Westside Local Show – November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show – November 8, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Lifestyle, News

Serving Homemade Meals With Chefs for Seniors

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.
News, Real Estate

Whoopi Goldberg’s Palisades Mansion Back on Market for Nearly $10M

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Art Deco style house with a long Hollywood history By Chad Winthrop Whoopi Goldberg’s Pacific Palisades Art Deco mansion on...

Anthony Rauda (left) faces up to life in prison for fatally shooting a man camping with his daughters in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: Courtesy.
Crime, News

Man Accused of Murdering Camper in Malibu Faces Life in Prison

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

Anthony Rauda accused of shooting Tristan Beaudette, a man camping with his daughters, attempting to kill 10 others By Sam...
Health, News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...
News, Video

LAFD town hall fire safety meeting, Getty Villa perfume event: Palisades News Westside Local Show November 4 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show November 4 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* LAFD...

Will Rogers as “The Cherokee Kid" circa 1910. Photo: National Parks Service.
News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers’ 140th Birthday

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Monday, November 4 marks what would have been Will Rogers’ 140th birthday- the Hollywood legend who lassoed...

Dr. John Condello. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Veterinarian Doctor John Condello Retires

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

 Palisades Animal Clinic doctor retiring after 30 years By Keldine Hull Veterinarian Doctor John Condello, who spent over 30 years...
Fire, News

Getty Fire 66% Contained, All Evacuation Orders Lifted

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Photo: California Highway Patrol.

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR