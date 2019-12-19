Brentwood Country Club Denies Ewan McGregor’s Daughter’s Animal Cruelty Accusations

“This story is totally fabricated,” says the club in response to claims of animal cruelty

By Sam Catanzaro

Brentwood Country Club is denying accusations levied against them by Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara that the club engaged in animal cruelty in an incident surrounding a stray dog.

In an Instagram story Monday, Clara reshared to her 43,000 followers a post from her boyfriend, director Jimmy Giannopoulos, that recounted the incident.

“Just chased a puppy into the parking lot of the BRENTWOOD COUNTRY CLUB IN BRENTWOOD CALIFORNIA cause it was lost and almost got hit by a number of cars,” the post reads. “I almost had him when the security guard and manager stopped me. After I explained what I was doing (trying to help the puppy) the manager, some white guy with white hair and I believe an English accent, took me aside and told me he doesn’t care about no dog and kicked me out of the parking lot and the dog escaped again…The #brentwoodcountryclub is HORRIBLE and this guy should be fired. Spread the word. #animalcruelty.”

When reached for comment, Brentwood Country Club called the story “fabricated.”

“This story is totally fabricated. Our head of security and his team rescued a dog who had a collar and ID who was running through the club’s parking lot. He immediately calmed the dog and called the owner who was very grateful and picked up her lost pet. Brentwood Country Club prides itself on being a caring family club and we have no idea what motivated the person who spread this false information,” the club wrote in an email to Mirror Media Group.

The story was picked up by national news outlets, including Fox News, where a person who claimed to be a member of the club wrote in a comment their eyewitness account of the incident.

“I’m a member at Brentwood CC and witnessed this event. The young man tried to gain access to club property and was turned away. By his dress and attitude, he was easily mistaken for a mentally ill vagrant. The Director of Security did his job,” reads the comment. “I am also pleased to say that the cute little puppy was detained safely and his owner was notified. The owner picked up the dog and was quite thankful for the safe return of the pet.”