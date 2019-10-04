Bobcat Killed by Car in Santa Monica Mountains

Bobcat B-363 who was killed by a car near Kanan Road last month. Photo: NPS.

B-363 second large cat to be struck by vehicle in September 

By Sam Catanzaro

Another large cat in the Santa Monica mountains has died after being hit by a car, the second bobcat or mountain lion to fall victim to such a fate in September. 

“We are sorry to report that B-363, an adult male bobcat who was caught earlier this year and collared in an unburned area of Westlake Village, was hit by a car and killed on Kanan Road recently,” said Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Ranger Ana Beatriz Cholo on September 26. 

B-363 was one of seven bobcats caught during last year’s trapping season, which ended in February 2019. 

“This handsome kitty’s movement pattern was interesting and somewhat unusual from what our researchers usually observe. For one, he was really into hanging out in suburban spaces. His GPS points showed that he was often found in and around landscaped backyards as opposed to nearby open spaces that had recently burned. He was likely doing normal bobcat things like hunting rabbits,” Cholo said. 

“He was really into hanging out in suburban spaces. His GPS points showed that he was often found in and around landscaped backyards as opposed to nearby open spaces that had recently burned.”

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Ranger Ana Beatriz Cholo

According to the National Park Service (NPS), there are a lot of hazards for bobcats who live on the edge of urban spaces. With an increased road network, bobcats face the danger of getting hit by vehicles while trying to move between patches of habitat. As animals spend more time in urban areas, the transmission of diseases from domesticated animals to wild animal populations can also be a problem. Exposure to rodenticide poisons is another challenge to urban wildlife as homeowners try to control rodent populations.

“We have been continuously studying and radio-tracking bobcats in targeted areas since 1996, making it the longest-running bobcat study. Prior to 2002, they had relatively high survival rates in the study area but that has been changing over the past 16 years,” Cholo said. 

On September 7, mountain lion P-61 was struck and killed on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. The four-year-old cat had crossed the massive 10-lane freeway near the Sepulveda Pass area just a couple of months ago.

Tags: , , , , , in News, Uncategorized
Related Posts
Crime, News

Criminal Who Threatened Pali Students At-Large

October 3, 2019

Read more
October 3, 2019

The LAPD says a suspect has allegedly slashed tires, punched a person in a vehicle, enticed young girls into his car with candy, committed elder abuse, among other crimes, near both Marquez and Palisades Charter elementary schools.

(Left to right) Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz, and Wendy Chen. Photo: Courtesy Vicente Chamber Orchestra.
News, Uncategorized

All Things Beethoven at Vicente Chamber Orchestra’s Gala Concert

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Vicente Chamber Orchestra 2nd Annual Gala Concert with star artists including Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz and Wendy Chen By...

News, Video

Palisades community council files amicus brief in Boise homeless case, Help foster kids in the Palisades: Palisades New Today September 30

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Palisades New Today September 30 – all your local news in under 5 minutes.* Palisades community council files amicus brief...

Left: the late Arnie Wishnick and Councilmember Mike Bonin. Right: Antioch Street in Pacific Palisades.
News, Uncategorized

City Council Unanimously Approves Creation of Arnie Wishnick Way

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Segment of Antioch Street to be renamed By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved renaming a...

A LAFD firefighter works to put out a brushfire in the Palisades Highlands. Photos: David Ortiz (LAFD).
Fire, News

LAFD Puts Out Palisades Highlands Fire

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Brushfire breaks out in Palisades Highlands Monday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a brushfire that broke...

Crime, News, Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery/Stolen Vehicle Sunset Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway, 9/27/19 sometime between 10 PM and 12...

News, Video

The 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers, Broaden kitchen Skills With Mama’s Social Kitchen: Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019

September 27, 2019

Read more
September 27, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Photos: Getty Images/Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.
Homeless, News

PPCC Supports Amicus Brief in Boise Homeless Case

September 27, 2019

Read more
September 27, 2019

Pacific Palisades Community Council joins Brentwood Community Council to asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling preventing cities from enforcing homeless...

Education, News

Tap Into Science with PS Science

September 25, 2019

Read more
September 25, 2019

PS Science Motto: See. Do. Know. By Sherry LeMire These three words sound like the countdown on a race course:...

Crime, News, Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 25, 2019

Read more
September 25, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery 15200 Earlham Street, 9/21/19 at 11:45 a.m. The suspect (identified) pushed the...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Fire, News

Firefighters Prepare for First Santa Ana Wind Event of Wildfire Season

September 24, 2019

Read more
September 24, 2019

Low humidity, gusts up to 40 mph expected By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the first Santa...

Crime, News, Video

Pali High Students Rally for Climate Change, Pali Crime Suspect at Large: Palisades News Today September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

Read more
September 23, 2019

Palisades News Today September 23, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Pali High students rally for...

Education, News

Seven Pali High Students National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

September 23, 2019

Read more
September 23, 2019

By Keldine Hull On Tuesday, September 10, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the 2020 semifinalists of the 65th...

"So what does the picture really look like in the Palisades? Even though interest rates are lower now than they were at this time last year, 16% fewer homes have been bought so far this year...In this context, if an owner really wants to sell now, it behooves them to select an agent who has actually succeeded in selling some homes in 2019." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate, Uncategorized

Noticed More Homes For Sale Now?

September 21, 2019

Read more
September 21, 2019

It’s all about price, time and perception! By Michael Edlen, Real Estate Consultant Buyers and sellers have rarely been as fixed...

News

Free Origami in Pali, Taste of the Palisades: Palisades News Westside Local Show September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

Read more
September 20, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show September 20, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR