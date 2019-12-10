Pali High Baseball Gear Stolen, Thief Thwarted by Safe: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

The Pali High baseball field. Photo: PaliHigh.org.

Submitted by the LAPD

Recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a thief who attempted to steal a safe from a Ridgeview Country Estates home, only to be thwarted by the safe itself and baseball equipment being taken from the dugout at Pali High. Learn more in the latest Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Robbery

15200 La Cruz Drive, 12/6/19 at 4:30 PM. The suspect (male white, red hair blue eyes, 5’2″ 90 lb, 12/13 years, freckles) approached victim and attempted to unzip victim’s backpack. When the victim pulled away, the suspect threatened to hurt victim if he didn’t give him money. The victim fled without giving the suspect money.

Stolen Vehicle

Pacific Coast Highway/Sunset Boulevard, 12/8/19 between 10:30 AM and 11:15 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a parking lot.

Burglary

16500 Via Floresta, 12/3/19 between 4:05 PM and 8:40 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

300 Entrada Drive, between 11/29/19 at 12 PM and 12/5/19 at 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s property. It was unknown if any property was stolen.

16600 Marquez Avenue, 12/7/19 at 1:35 AM. The suspect (male, 5’10” thin) smashed a window on victim’s business but was unable to get past the security gate.

600 Radcliffe Avenue, 12/5/19 between 6:30 PM and 7:05 PM. The suspect climbed onto victim’s balcony, smashed a window, and fled when victim yelled.

1400 Via Cresta, between 12/2/19 at 2 PM and 12/5/19 at 8:20 AM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and attempted to remove a safe. The suspect was unable to remove the safe and fled the location.

15500 Sunset Boulevard, 12/5/19 between 9 AM and 11:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s apartment and took jewelry.
RD 823

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

700 Toyopa, between 12/1/19 at 10 PM and 12/2/19 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

Theft

3000 Rustic Canyon, 12/8/19 at 6 PM. The suspect (male, 5’8″ 165 lb, 30 years) took victim’s backpack and fled the area.

500 Salerno Drive, between 11/26/19 at 9 PM and 11/30/19 at 9 AM. The suspect (possibly caregivers) took gift cards from victim’s desk.

15700 Bowdoin Street, between 11/23/19 at 6 PM and 12/2/19 at 1 PM. The suspect took baseball equipment from a baseball dugout.

17300 Sunset Boulevard, 12/7/19 at 12:30 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair, 5’7″ 190 lb, 25 years) took property from victim’s business and fled without paying.

16100 Sunset Boulevard, between 11/21/19 at 8:30 PM and 11/22/19 at 7 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from apartment garage.

