Authorities Launch Investigation into Discovery of Woman’s Body in Malibu Lagoon

Malibu Lagoon, where a body of an unidentified female was found Friday. Photo: Getty Images.

Female adult found in Malibu Lagoon Friday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was found Friday in the shallow waters of a Malibu Lagoon lagoon without any form of identification.

According to the LASD, the body was discovered on Friday, December 20 at approximately 12:47 p.m.

“Sheriff’s deputies responded to the lagoon regarding a ‘possible dead body’ call. Upon their arrival, they located an unknown female in the lagoon and removed her from the water,” said LASD Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

The female adult victim was found nude, lying dead in the water around 2 feet deep and is described by authorities as mid-20-30s in age.

The Local Malibu has reported the victim appears to be African American and was believed not to have been in the lagoon for more than 24 hours. No personal belongings, clothing or identification was found in the vicinity of the body.

Detectives have been canvassing the area for potential evidence.

At the time of publishing, the cause of death remains undetermined, pending the examination by the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time, says the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

