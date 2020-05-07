Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

Palisades News to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin

Next week Palisades News will sit down for a virtual interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin and we are asking the community to submit questions to ask.

When: Thursday, May 14 in the afternoon. Specific time TBD

Who can submit questions? Residents or stakeholders of Los Angeles City Council District 11. See the map below.

What kind of questions? Anything relevant to the Westside including politics, public health & safety, homelessness, mobility/transportation, business/economy

How to submit: email sam@mirrormediagroupla.com with your question by 5 p.m. Monday, May 11. Include in the email your name and address of residence or business. Addresses and last names will not be shared with the Councilmember but they are needed to verify residence or involvement in Council District 11.