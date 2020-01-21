Arnie Wishnick Way Now Official

City official designate segment of Antioch Street

By Sam Catanzaro

A Pacific Palisades community hero who passed away last year has been honored by city leaders with the official unveiling of Arnie Wishnick Way.

“Arnie was a pillar of the Pacific Palisades community prior to his death last year, and his memory remains an inspiration for so many. Community members remember Arnie for his gregarious personality and positive attitude,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. “The new Arnie Wishnick Way runs right in front of the chamber of office, where Arnie worked so hard for the community for so many years, always with a smile.”

A segment of Antioch Street from Via De La Paz to Swarthmore Avenue is now “Arnie Wishnick Way” after an official designation ceremony last week.

Arnie Wishnick

Born in Chicago in 1942, Wishnick moved to Pacific Palisades after college and quickly became an involved community member. Wishnick served as executive director for the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, from 1993-2018, when he stepped down a year before he passed away. He also devoted time to the Palisades community through various organizations, including the Optimist Club of Pacific Palisades, Palisades Teen Contest, Palisades Americanism Parade Association, and many other community events and committees.

“Arnie Wishnick was a giant in Pacific Palisades, deserving of recognition. It is appropriate that the City of Los Angeles rename [a] stretch of street in Pacific Palisades in his honor,” reads the LA City Council motion that led to the street’s name change.