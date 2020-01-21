Arnie Wishnick Way Now Official

City officials and community leaders at the unveiling of Arnie Wishnick Way. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin.

City official designate segment of Antioch Street

By Sam Catanzaro

A Pacific Palisades community hero who passed away last year has been honored by city leaders with the official unveiling of Arnie Wishnick Way.

“Arnie was a pillar of the Pacific Palisades community prior to his death last year, and his memory remains an inspiration for so many. Community members remember Arnie for his gregarious personality and positive attitude,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. “The new Arnie Wishnick Way runs right in front of the chamber of office, where Arnie worked so hard for the community for so many years, always with a smile.”

A segment of Antioch Street from Via De La Paz to Swarthmore Avenue is now “Arnie Wishnick Way” after an official designation ceremony last week.

Arnie Wishnick

Born in Chicago in 1942, Wishnick moved to Pacific Palisades after college and quickly became an involved community member. Wishnick served as executive director for the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, from 1993-2018, when he stepped down a year before he passed away. He also devoted time to the Palisades community through various organizations, including the Optimist Club of Pacific Palisades, Palisades Teen Contest, Palisades Americanism Parade Association, and many other community events and committees.

“Arnie Wishnick was a giant in Pacific Palisades, deserving of recognition. It is appropriate that the City of Los Angeles rename [a] stretch of street in Pacific Palisades in his honor,” reads the LA City Council motion that led to the street’s name change.

in News
Related Posts
The Palisades Fire burns in October. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

A Hundred Years of Wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society Since its early beginning natural chaparral, indigenous Oaks and Sycamores have surrounded Pacific...
News, Video

Brendon Irbe buys Palisades home worth 13.3 Million: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Brendon Irbe buys Palisades home worth 13.3 Million.* Listening...
News

MLK Day Events Near Pacific Palisades

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...

"The utility company blackouts that accompanied the first severe blast of the fall fire season in October quickly became the signal events of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first year in office, triggering the most heated public response and causing more public inconvenience than any others," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Fire, News, Opinion

Newsom’s First Year: ‘Biggest Problem’ Unresolved

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Brentwood News Columnist The utility company blackouts that accompanied the first severe blast of the fall fire season in...
News, Video

Grand theft auto crime on the rise? Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Grand theft auto crime on the rise?* Independent film...

Photo: PPTFH.
Homeless, News

Volunteer for the Palisades Homeless Count

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The Palisades homeless count is coming up and the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is...

Palisades High School tennis coach Bud Kling. Photo: Lesly Hall.
News, Sports

Pali’s Bud Kling Named California Boys Tennis Coach of the Year

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Longtime tennis coach honored By Chad Winthrop Palisades High School tennis coach Bud Kling has been selected as the 2018-2019...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

January 15, 2020

Read more
January 15, 2020

Laptops stolen from local business, among other crimes Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Burglary 16100 Sunset Boulevard, 1/9/20...
News, Video

Palisades homeless count 2020: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 14, 2020

Read more
January 14, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades homeless count 2020* Backcountry navigation course from...

The intersection of Palisades Drive and Palisades Circle near where a woman crashed into a tree Friday. Photo: Google.
News

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Palisades Crash

January 12, 2020

Read more
January 12, 2020

Car collides into tree Friday in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A woman who crashed into a tree Friday in...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Michelle Pfeiffer sells Palisades home. New comedy night at...

A car overturned on Sunset Boulevard Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Car Flips on Sunset Boulevard

January 9, 2020

Read more
January 9, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A car flipped today at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road. According...

The abandoned panga was 40 feet in length and powered by three powerful outboard engines. Photo: Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol.
Crime, News

Border Patrol Seizes Over 50 Pounds of Marijuana in Abandoned Boat in Malibu

January 8, 2020

Read more
January 8, 2020

By Chad Winthrop U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned boat on Sunday that had...
News, Video

The dangers of speed racing on Sunset Blvd: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. ...
Crime, News

Packages Stolen From Porch, String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

According to a crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include packages...

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR