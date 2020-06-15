Armed Palisades Robbery, Hit and Run, Battery Arrest

Palisades crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a couple who was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. Learn more in the latest Palisades crime update.

Robbery

15500 Via De Las Olas, 6/13/20 at 9:30 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, dark hair, 5’7″ 140 lb, 20 years, #2 male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’9″ 180 lb, 19 years, #3 male black, 6′ 200 lb, #4-8 male, NFD) approached victim and his girlfriend. Suspect #1 pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded property. The suspects then began to strike victim several times while removing property from victim’s pockets. It’s possible that suspect #1 discharged the handgun while striking the victim. The suspects fled the area in a green Toyota.

Stolen Vehicle

800 Alma Real, between 5/23/20 at 8 AM and 5/25/20 at 11::30 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

17900 Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/28/20 between 7:50 PM and 9 PM. The suspect used victim’s vehicle keys (taken from the beach) to take victim’s vehicle.

15300 Bestor, between 5/19/20 at 11 PM and 5/20/19 at 11 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

17300 Sunset, between 6/6/20 at 12″30 mPM and 6/7/20 at 6 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a garage.

Burglary

17800 Porto Marina, 5/25/20 at 3:07 AM. The suspect (male) opened an unlocked door on victim’s home an activated an alarm. The suspect then fled the area without taking any property.

17800 Castellammare, 5/25/20 at 2:40 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male) entered victim’s garage and took a bicycle, beauty products, and clothing.

90 Ocean Way, 6/5/20 between 4:30 PM and 5:55 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’10” 170 lb) entered victim’s home and took a knife and blankets.

17700 Castellammare, 6/7/20 at 8 AM. A 43 year old male was arrested for burglary after entering victim’s home and drinking a can of soda.

1200 Lachman Ln, between 6/3/20 at 9:30 PM and 6/8/20 at 9:45 AM. The suspect (identified) entered location under construction and took a jackhammer.

15200 De Pauw, between 5/29/20 at 4 PM and 5/30/20 at 7:15 AM. The suspect entered location under construction and took tools.

1200 Lachman Ln, 6/15/20 at 1:06 AM. The suspect pried off plywood to enter victim’s garage but did not take any property.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

200 Arno Way, 5/24/20 at 12:30 PM. The suspect (female black, brown hair, 5’7″ 180 lb, 40 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took unknown property before fleeing in a gray 2018 4 door Ford Focus.

300 E Rustic Rd, between 5/24/20 at 5 PM and 5/25/20 at 6:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took the vehicle registration and insurance card.

17300 Tramonto, between 5/23/20 at 3 PM and 5/26/20 at 12 PM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle. It was unknown what property was stolen.

17200 Sunset, between 5/29/20 at 3:30 PM and 5/30/20 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, sunglasses, and clothing.

17200 Sunset, between 6/2/20 at 10 PM and 6/3/20 at 12 PM. The suspect cut a lock to enter victim’s trailer and took airsoft guns, ballistic vest, and holsters.

Los Liones/Tramonto, 6/4/20 between 7 PM and 7:50 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and money.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 5/20/20 between 12 PM and 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, car key, and phone.

Los Liones/Sunset, 6/7/20 between 11 AM and 1 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a sweater.

800 Alma Real, 6/12/20 between 1 PM and 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and a watch.

500 Los Liones, 6/7/20 between 6:45 PM and 8:45 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and airpods.

800 Enchanted Way, between 6/12/20 at 8 PM and 6/13/20 at 1 PM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.

Theft

1400 Avenida De Cortez, between 3/24/20 at 12 PM and 5/24/20 at 12 PM. The suspect (possibly housekeeper) took jewelry from victim’s bedroom.

16600 Sunset, 5/24/20 at 3:20 PM. The suspect took victim’s shoes and glasses from the porch.

17300 Sunset, between 5/22/20 at 6:30 AM and 5/26/20 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycles from a parking structure.

15500 Sunset, 6/10/20 at 3:40 AM. The suspect (female, 5’9″ 270 lb) pried open a lock box and took a key to apartment complex.

Battery

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/3/20 at 6:50 AM. A 39 year old male was arrested for battery after throwing a trash can at victim’s tent striking victim on the head.

Hit and Run with Injury

400 Mesa Rd, 6/7/20 at 5:55 PM. A 18 year old female was arrested for hit and run after causing a collision and fleeing the scene of the accident.