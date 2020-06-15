Armed Palisades Robbery, Hit and Run, Battery Arrest

Palisades crime update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a couple who was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. Learn more in the latest Palisades crime update.

Robbery

15500 Via De Las Olas, 6/13/20 at 9:30 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, dark hair, 5’7″ 140 lb, 20 years, #2 male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’9″ 180 lb, 19 years, #3 male black, 6′ 200 lb, #4-8 male, NFD) approached victim and his girlfriend. Suspect #1 pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded property. The suspects then began to strike victim several times while removing property from victim’s pockets. It’s possible that suspect #1 discharged the handgun while striking the victim. The suspects fled the area in a green Toyota.

Stolen Vehicle

800 Alma Real, between 5/23/20 at 8 AM and 5/25/20 at 11::30 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

17900 Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/28/20 between 7:50 PM and 9 PM. The suspect used victim’s vehicle keys (taken from the beach) to take victim’s vehicle.

15300 Bestor, between 5/19/20 at 11 PM and 5/20/19 at 11 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

17300 Sunset, between 6/6/20 at 12″30 mPM and 6/7/20 at 6 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a garage.

Burglary

17800 Porto Marina, 5/25/20 at 3:07 AM. The suspect (male) opened an unlocked door on victim’s home an activated an alarm. The suspect then fled the area without taking any property.

17800 Castellammare, 5/25/20 at 2:40 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male) entered victim’s garage and took a bicycle, beauty products, and clothing.

90 Ocean Way, 6/5/20 between 4:30 PM and 5:55 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’10” 170 lb) entered victim’s home and took a knife and blankets.

17700 Castellammare, 6/7/20 at 8 AM. A 43 year old male was arrested for burglary after entering victim’s home and drinking a can of soda.

1200 Lachman Ln, between 6/3/20 at 9:30 PM and 6/8/20 at 9:45 AM. The suspect (identified) entered location under construction and took a jackhammer.

15200 De Pauw, between 5/29/20 at 4 PM and 5/30/20 at 7:15 AM. The suspect entered location under construction and took tools.

1200 Lachman Ln, 6/15/20 at 1:06 AM. The suspect pried off plywood to enter victim’s garage but did not take any property.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

200 Arno Way, 5/24/20 at 12:30 PM. The suspect (female black, brown hair, 5’7″ 180 lb, 40 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took unknown property before fleeing in a gray 2018 4 door Ford Focus.

300 E Rustic Rd, between 5/24/20 at 5 PM and 5/25/20 at 6:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took the vehicle registration and insurance card.

17300 Tramonto, between 5/23/20 at 3 PM and 5/26/20 at 12 PM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle. It was unknown what property was stolen.

17200 Sunset, between 5/29/20 at 3:30 PM and 5/30/20 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, sunglasses, and clothing.

17200 Sunset, between 6/2/20 at 10 PM and 6/3/20 at 12 PM. The suspect cut a lock to enter victim’s trailer and took airsoft guns, ballistic vest, and holsters.

Los Liones/Tramonto, 6/4/20 between 7 PM and 7:50 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and money.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 5/20/20 between 12 PM and 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, car key, and phone.

Los Liones/Sunset, 6/7/20 between 11 AM and 1 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a sweater.

800 Alma Real, 6/12/20 between 1 PM and 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and a watch.

500 Los Liones, 6/7/20 between 6:45 PM and 8:45 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and airpods.

800 Enchanted Way, between 6/12/20 at 8 PM and 6/13/20 at 1 PM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.

Theft

1400 Avenida De Cortez, between 3/24/20 at 12 PM and 5/24/20 at 12 PM. The suspect (possibly housekeeper) took jewelry from victim’s bedroom.

16600 Sunset, 5/24/20 at 3:20 PM. The suspect took victim’s shoes and glasses from the porch.

17300 Sunset, between 5/22/20 at 6:30 AM and 5/26/20 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycles from a parking structure.

15500 Sunset, 6/10/20 at 3:40 AM. The suspect (female, 5’9″ 270 lb) pried open a lock box and took a key to apartment complex.

Battery

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/3/20 at 6:50 AM. A 39 year old male was arrested for battery after throwing a trash can at victim’s tent striking victim on the head.

Hit and Run with Injury

400 Mesa Rd, 6/7/20 at 5:55 PM. A 18 year old female was arrested for hit and run after causing a collision and fleeing the scene of the accident.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Video

$15M dollar home listed: Palisades Today – June, 15, 2020

June 16, 2020

Read more
June 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $15M dollar home listed in Palisades. * Homeless populations on the...
Health, News

Over 1,500 COVID Cases Announced as Gyms, Camps and More Reopen

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...
News, Video

July 4th house decorating competition! Palisades Today – June, 11, 2020

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wildfire risk on the rise. * July 4th house decorating competition!...

Santa Ynez Trail. Photo: LA County.
News

LAFD Perform Aerial Rescue of Hiker in Pacific Palisades

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

By Staff Writer A hiker was hoisted to safety by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) in Pacific Palisades. According...

A brush fire burns in the Sepulveda Pass near Bel Air Wednesday morning. Photos: Henry Chavez (LAFD).
Fire, News

Bel Air Wildfire Fully Contained

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020

50-acre fire contained, no visible flames remain By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire fire that broke out...

The Sepulveda Fire burns Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Brush Fire Burning in Bel Air

June 10, 2020

Read more
June 10, 2020

Updated 11 a.m. Wednesday Sepulveda Fire at 25 percent containment By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire that erupted off the...
News, Video

Santa Monica businesses rebuild after looting spree.

June 9, 2020

Read more
June 9, 2020

Santa Monica’s Avocafe rebuilds after the city was struck by looting and vandalism on Sunday, this video brought to you...
News, Video

Canyon Charter getting an upgrade: Palisades Today – June, 8, 2020

June 9, 2020

Read more
June 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Canyon Charter getting an upgrade. * The National Guard leaves Los...

The Palisades Fire burns in October. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Critical Fire Conditions Expected Through Tuesday

June 9, 2020

Read more
June 9, 2020

Heat advisory also in effect By Sam Catanzaro With humidity in the single digits, gusts of winds reaching speeds upwards...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

National Guard Leaves Pacific Palisades

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

Small contingent on reserve in case of emergency By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that most...

The National Guard in Pacific Palisades Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LAPD Addresses Potential Palisades Looters Saturday

June 6, 2020

Read more
June 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is addressing what it calls unsubstantiated reports indicating that criminals will be targeting vehicles...
News

County Reports Nearly 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Thursday

June 5, 2020

Read more
June 5, 2020

County tells protestors to consider isolating By Sam Catanzaro On a day when nearly 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus...
News, Video

Local businesses affected by looting need your help: Palisades Today – June, 4, 2020

June 5, 2020

Read more
June 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local businesses affected by looting need your help! All this and...

The National Guard in Pacific Palisades Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

National Guard Remain in Pacific Palisades as Curfew Lifted

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020

Mayor Eric Garcetti lifts curfew By Sam Catanzaro Members of the National Guard remain in Pacific Palisades as many local...

P-54's den of kittens found May 2020. Photos: National Park Service.
News

Den of Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered

June 3, 2020

Read more
June 3, 2020

P-54 gives birth to first litter By Kerry Slater Acknowledging the civic unrest across the nation, Santa Monica Mountains rangers...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

digital

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR