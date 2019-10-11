Announcing Palisades Reads

Annual literary event debuts with discussion, “Save One Life, Save the World?” with author Laura Nicole Diamond and homeless advocates

By Staff Writer

The Pacific Palisades Library Association (PPLA), a non-profit dedicated to supporting the programs of the Pacific Palisades branch of the Los Angeles Public Libray, is excited to announce the debut of Palisades Reads, an annual literary event whose mission is to foster connections, spark conversations and celebrate the power of books to cultivate empathy. Modeled after similar programs in cities around the country, Palisades Reads invites community members to read one featured book and participate in conversations around the themes in the book.

For its inaugural year, the PPLA selected Shelter Us: A Novel, an award-winning novel by Pacific Palisades author Laura Nicole Diamond. Told through the journey of a grieving mother who finds solace in reaching out to a young homeless mother, Shelter Us asks, in the words of one reviewer, “How far would you go to help a stranger in need?” The novel also suggests that “Sometimes it is the people we set out to save who save us.”

Palisades Reads kicks off with a panel on October 23, 2019 (6:30 – 8:00 p.m.) exploring the theme, “Save One Life, Save the World?” Panelists from Safe Place for Youth (services for homeless youth), griefHaven (counsel bereaved families) and Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (innovator in local action to connect homeless individuals to services and a model for other communities) will discuss what motivated them to take extraordinary steps to help others. Author Diamond, a human rights attorney and foster mother, will moderate the discussion.

Anyone making a donation to one of the participating organizations at the event will receive a signed copy of Shelter Us.

On November 13, 2019, Palisades Reads will host a Community Book Club Night with the author. Refreshments will be served.

Events are free and open to the public and will take place in the Palisades Library Community Room, 861 Alma Real Drive.