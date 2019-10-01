All Things Beethoven at Vicente Chamber Orchestra’s Gala Concert

(Left to right) Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz, and Wendy Chen. Photo: Courtesy Vicente Chamber Orchestra.

Vicente Chamber Orchestra 2nd Annual Gala Concert with star artists including Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz and Wendy Chen

By Sam Catanzaro

Westside Beethoven and classical music lovers rejoice: Vicente Chamber Orchestra will hold its Second Annual Gala Concert at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica on October 5 with an all-Beethoven program featuring world-renowned violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Wendy Chen.

In celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, the gala focuses on the legendary composer’s works written in his middle period. The star power of Meyers, Schwarz and Chen brings his triple concerto for violin, cello and piano to vibrant life. The concert is completed with Beethoven’s fourth symphony and Coriolan Overture, which were coincidentally premiered at the same private concert in 1807.

Consisting primarily of non-professional musicians, the Vicente Chamber Orchestra is proud to offer world-class performances to its audiences in Los Angeles in pursuit of its mission to be one the finest chamber orchestras in the United States.

“The Vicente Chamber Orchestra serves as a platform for some of L.A.’s best non-professional musicians and aims to provide world-class performances to local audiences”

Vicente Chamber Orchestra Conductor & Founder Zain Khan

“The Vicente Chamber Orchestra serves as a platform for some of L.A.’s best non-professional musicians and aims to provide world-class performances to local audiences,” says conductor and founder Zain Khan, a graduate of USC’s Thornton School of Music and a tech company CEO. “This October’s Gala Concert at the Broad Stage is truly a big milestone for our emerging group that was only founded a few short years ago. We are deeply honored to perform with Ms Meyers, Mr. Schwarz, and Ms. Chen.”

Ticket sales for the gala benefit the Vicente Chamber Orchestra, a truly unique organization. Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by conductor Khan, the Vicente Chamber Orchestra is comprised of musicians – many non-professionals – from all walks of life. In fact, most of the musicians of the Vicente Chamber Orchestra are volunteers

The orchestra began in late 2016 with the simple mission of ‘making music for music’s sake’, the orchestra’s mission has matured since then,” Khan said. “Today, we still ‘make music for music’s sake,’ however, our goal is more ambitious; our goal is to bring great music to local audiences on the west side of Los Angeles and to provide talented non-professional musicians with a high-quality platform to live out their dreams of making music with other, like-minded musicians. Great amateur musicians have few options to make music with orchestras other than with ‘community’ groups. The Vicente Chamber Orchestra strives to be more than a community group and pushes toward a professional-like an ensemble.”

Please visit www.vicentechamberorchestra.com for more information and tickets.

