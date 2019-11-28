Add Happy and Healthy to the Holidays with Chi Universe Yoga

The perfect wellness gift for families and friends

By Staff Writer

Add happy and healthy to the holidays with the Chi Universe Yoga Game for your favorite kids, families and friends, the perfect program and wellness gift touted by the likes of Michelle Obama and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Offering an upgraded free app and Yoga mat for purchase, Chi Universe is a great bonding opportunities for kids and parents. The Chi Universe Yoga App is available on both iOS and Android, includes a 10 Level Yoga Series, guided audio tracks, animatics, and chi points. The Chi Yoga Mat has a symbol system that coordinates with the app, properly aligns the body, making Yoga a fun game.

How does this all work? Follow the symbols on the mat and easily learn Yoga and breathing techniques with local celebrity meditation and Yoga instructor Bobbi Hamilton, CYT and Creator of Chi Universe.

“Chi Mat turns fitness into a fun game, enhances focused learning, and is a prevention and reversal solutions for childhood obesity,” Hamilton said. “With Chi—the life-force energy that flows through all of us—we aim to create greater physical, mental, and emotional wellness for kids and families.”

The mat and program can be used as teaching tools to help kids learn independently and to assist teachers, therapists and parents easily implement Yoga and exercise into classroom, PE, after-school, and home.

In April 2018 Hamilton was named Innovator of the Month by American Airlines’ inflight magazine and the program was first featured by Michelle Obama in her Let’s Move! LA campaign and was included in Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop holiday gift guide. In addition, Chi Mats were featured in the Top 20 items in Nordstrom stores last holiday and Four Seasons Aviara & Hualalai will be hosting Chi Universe Yoga Classes for guests and members this season.

To download the iOS App click HERE. To download the Android App click HERE.

To receive 25 percent off for Chi Universe Yoga Mats & Card Decks visit ChiUniverse.com/shop/ and use the gift code LA-FRIENDS.