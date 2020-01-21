A Hundred Years of Wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society

Since its early beginning natural chaparral, indigenous Oaks and Sycamores have surrounded Pacific Palisades. As the community has grown, residential areas have expanded into the local hillsides and canyons.

With that expansion has come the ever more frightening realization that fires and wind-driven wildfires are a continuous factor in choosing to live in the hills of Southern California. Understanding this predicament may help us be better prepared.

Pulitzer Prize winning wildfire reporter Bettina Boxall of the LA Times will talk with researcher Jon Keeley of the US Geological Survey in an informed conversation about wildfire in the Santa Monica Mountains and how we can learn to live with it.

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

7:00 PM

Theatre Palisades

941 Temescal Canyon Road, Pacific Palisades

Free parking at the theater and along Temescal Canyon Rd.