61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades 

By Chad Winthrop 

On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho Ho Ho! took place, with holiday fun and games all in attendance. 

With Santa and friends arriving on a firetruck from LAFD Station 69, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, a bake sale, face painting, a photo booth and art stations, holiday gift wrapping by local girl scout troops, a martial arts demo,  a parents hiding corner, a Chanukah menorah lighting and more, this longtime event that took place at the YMCA Palisades-Malibu’s Christmas Tree Lot at Simon Meadow and like always was a blast for attendees of all ages. 

In the spirit of giving, the Painted Turtle was the event’s designated charity for 2019. 

“This amazing group offers kids with special needs, and their families, free, safe, camping experiences so all kids can be kids. If you cannot join us for the HoHoHo, please make a tax-deductible donation,” event organizers said. 

in Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized
