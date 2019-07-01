Palisades Crime Update

Burglary



Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

15000 McKendree Avenue, 6/25/19 between 3:45 AM and 4 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s garage and took bicycles.



1300 Brinkley Avenue, 6/26/19 between 7:45 AM and 9:30 AM. The suspect kicked open a door to enter victim’s home and ransacked the location. Unknown if any property was taken.



15800 Seabec Circle, 6/29/19 between 6:50 PM and 10 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’10” 160 lb, 20/25 years) smashed a door window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.



600 Radcliffe Avenue, between 6/28/19 at 6:30 PM and 6/29/19 at 12:05 AM. The suspect pried open a balcony door and took money, jewelry, and an iPad.



Burglary/Theft from Vehicle



500 Chapala Drive, between 6/24/19 at 6 PM and 6/25/19 at 7:50 AM. The suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and took clothing.

500 Los Liones Drive, 6/25/19 between 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.

Pacific Coast Highway/Sunset Boulevard, 6/27/19 between 10 AM and 11:15 AM. The suspect used victim’s keys to open victim’s vehicle and took a tablet, cell phone, and the vehicle keys.

Theft



17700 Calle De Palermo, 6/24/19 at 11:15 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic) tricked victim into giving him $900 in bit coin by telling the victim his DWP bill was late.



1000 Via De La Paz, between 6/10/19 at 8:30 AM and 6/27/19 at 12 PM. The suspects (#1 Female, #2 Male) tricked victim into giving them $2500 in Amazon gift cards by saying he would get a new Mercedes.