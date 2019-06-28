Expect Increased Traffic on Sunset as DWP Begins Work

Photo: LADWP.

Year-long power infrastructure upgrade underway

By Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Department of Water (DWP) is set to begin a year-long power infrastructure upgrade for the northern Westwood/ Holmby Hills/ Beverly Crest/ Bel Air area.

The first phase of this project will began Tuesday, June 25 in two different locations along Sunset and will continue until Summer 2020:

Sunset Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Bellagio Road Crews will begin near the I-405 and work east towards Bellagio Road. Construction will progress in roughly 500 feet increments until this portion of work is completed.

Sunset Boulevard between South Beverly Glen Boulevard and Carolwood Drive Crews will be working on this area at the same time as the 405 to Bellagio Road area.

Crews will be working primarily in the two middle lanes of Sunset Boulevard. During construction, at least one lane will remain open in each direction to maintain both eastbound and westbound traffic flow. Whenever possible, DWP is asking commuters to use alternate routes to avoid the area during work hours and for those who must enter the construction zone, plan to allot enough time to navigate the traffic.

Construction Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

“The LADWP Bel Air/ Sunset Power Project is a large scale improvement project, which will bring in a stronger and more modern power infrastructure to Bel Air and surrounding areas. This is a very crucial upgrade to the aging 1930’s power system that has been prone to power outages due to increased demand for power and, as a result, the circuits that feed those areas are operating at 120% over capacity,” said Councilmember Paul Koretz who represents parts of West Los Angeles. “My office hosted a meeting with representatives from LADWP, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, the Department of Transportation, Emergency Management Department, and the Bureau of Street Services to prepare and plan public safety and traffic mitigations that will be deployed throughout the duration of the project. ”

Koretz office has requested, with LADWP cooperation, a special project hotline number (213-367-6045), and dedicated website for constituents to make inquiries during the work hours of this project. In addition, the Councilmember has arranged for increased LADOT Traffic Control Officers and LADWP Security Officers assisting with traffic and safety measures, as well.