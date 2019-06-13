LAPD Release Photo of Hate Speech Suspect

Security footage of the suspect. Photos: LAPD.

Woman who yelled slurs at Palisades pastor seen in picture

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released a photo of a woman suspected of yelling racial slurs at a pastor in Pacific Palisades.

On April 18, 2019, Pastor Kenneth Davis of Palisades Lutheran Church and his young daughter, both of whom are black, were the victims of racial slurs and threats from an unidentified, middle-aged white woman in the parking lot of Ralphs supermarket on Sunset Boulevard and Carey Street in Pacific Palisades. According to the LAPD, the suspect directed racial slurs as Davis and his daughter and threatened to kill the victims before fleeing in a white four-door Volkswagen Passat. The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m.

A vehicle similar to the one driven by the suspect.

“The victim stated that the suspect informed them she was going to retrieve her firearm and return to the location and kill them,” the LAPD said.

On June 12, the LAPD issued a community alert showing security camera images (see above) of the suspect, described by authorities as a white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, around 5’9″, 130 lb and between 35-45 years old.

Anybody who thinks they may know the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Perez at (310) 444-1532.