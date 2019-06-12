Palisades Crime Blotter

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Robbery

15300 Antioch Street, 5/27/19 at 2:09 p.m. The suspects (male black, shaved head, 5’9″ 160 lb, 20 years, tattoos on neck, #2 male black, shaved head, 6’5″ 220 lb, 20 years) took purses from victim’s and attempted to leave without paying. When a security guard attempted to take the purses from the suspects, suspect #1 pushed the guard to the ground.

Burglary

900 Las Lomas Avenue, between 5/21/19 at 4 p.m. and 5/22/19 at 7 a.m. The suspect entered a home under construction and took light fixtures.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

16800 Pacific Coast Highway, 5/11/19 between 10:50 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. The suspect removed the license plates from victim’s vehicle.

1000 El Medio Drive, between 5/14/19 at 11 p.m. and 5/15/19 at 8 a.m. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took clothing.

700 Haverford, between 5/14/19 at 9 p.m. and 5/15/19 at 11 a.m. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and keys.

Temescal Canyon Drive/Sunset Avenue, 6/2/19 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took money, earphones, and a blouse.

Theft

100 West Channel Road, 5/5/19 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The suspect took victim’s bicycle after cutting the lock securing the bicycle.

700 Swarthmore Avenue, 5/18/19 at 8:30 a.m. The suspect tricked victim into sending money for the purchase of a dog. The suspect did not provide the victim with the animal.

700 Radcliffe Avenue, 4/25/19 at 6 a.m. and 4/30/19 at 12 p.m. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from victim’s property.

15000 Pacific Coast Highway, 5/19/19 between 1:28 p.m. and 1:36 p.m.. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the beach.

1000 Swarthmore Avenue, 5/23/19 at 10:30 a.m.. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, brown hair, 5’3″/5’4″ 140 lb, 23/30 years, #2 female black, brown hair, 5’5″/5’6″ 140 lb, 25/30 years, #3 female black, brown hair, 5’3″ 135 lb) entered victim’s business, took headphones, and fled without paying.

100 Entrada Drive, 5/26/19 at 11 p.m.. The suspect (male black, bald, 6′, 30 years with a goatee) entered the storage area of victim’s business and took a pineapple and toilet paper.

500 Palisades Drive, 5/27/19 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.. The suspect took victims phone from a bench.

15400 Sunset Avenue, 5/21/19 at 5:05 p.m. A 31 year old male was arrested for shoplifting after taking food from victim’s business.

500 E Channel Road, between 5/22/19 at 8 a.m. and 5/24/19 at 5 p.m.. The suspect took a bag containing victim’s headphones, money, and clothing.