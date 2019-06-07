The Draycott Happy Hour, Primo’s Donuts: Palisades News’ Friday Fun Show June 7, 2019

· 0 commentsViews: 2

Palisades News’ Friday Fun Show June 7, 2019: watch and learn all the upcoming fun events and happenings on the Westside. 
• National Donut Day at Primo’s Donuts
• Ballon animals and happy hour at The Draycott
• PRIDE on the Promenade Festival
Show made possible by Palisades Surgical Arts.

Author: Sam Catanzaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *