Rogue Machine Returns To Venice For A New Season of Live Entertainment

Left to right: Kenney Selvey, Randolph Thompson, Ryan Brophy, Jasmine St. Clair. Photos: Courtesy.

Rogue Machine is back on the Westside at the Electric Lodge, located in Venice just off of Abbot Kinney. Planning their stay for an entire season this time, the multi-award winning company will be offering unique live entertainment in the way of five new plays never before seen in Los Angeles. Additionally, their popular monthly “Rant & Rave,” presents one topic, six writers, and real stories every second Monday of the month at 8pm.



On Monday, June 10th it will be Rant & Rave 97: STEAL. From Emmy winning and Oscar nominated sitcom writer Dan O’Shannon (Modern Family, Frasier), to NASA scientist/playwright Kevin Delin, to actor/dog-wrangler Jack Sundmacher, and actor/author Mary Alexandra Stiefvater, STEAL welcomes four Rant & Rave virgins this month. Tickets $15: http://bit.ly/RantandRave_TICKETS



As a bonus, Rogue Machine’s twelfth season in Los Angeles will include a revival of Dionna Michelle Daniel’s “American Saga Gunshot Medley: Part 1,” co-produced with Collaborative Artists Bloc. Opening July 6th it’s lyrical and mystical, with live music. It is about the struggle against systemic racism. Set in a haunted North Carolina graveyard this intricately crafted work brings past and present together in a soulful tale of lives destroyed by deep-seated tensions and conflicts that have marred America’s history from antebellum south to the present day.



“I believe that art, especially live performance, has the potential to dramatically change hearts and mind,” says playwright Dionna Michelle Daniel. “It has the ability to plant the seeds of empathy, inquiry, and discussion. From those seeds, real social change begins.”



Opening the 2019/20 Season is David Jacobi’s “Ready Steady Yeti Go,” directed by multi-award winner Guillermo Cienfuegos.



Santa Monica Daily Press called it “One hundred percent perfectly-imagined and beautifully produced theatre. High energy, much comedy… one of the most outstanding casts I’ve seen on stage in LA”



Through the eyes of 7th graders, audiences observe the resilience and stamina of youth dealing with the aftermath of a hate crime, despite well meaning but misguided adult interference. “Ready Steady Yeti Go” plays through July 29th: http://www.roguemachinetheatre.com



Artistic Director John Perrin Flynn believes “Rogue Machine’s most important mission is to offer visionary playwrights a professional platform, introducing important contemporary works to Southern California, and engaging diverse audiences. We are a theatre of ideas and imagination. We aim to examine contemporary culture, and want our work to continually engage the community, creating a dialogue that resonates beyond the experience of the play.



Additional offerings this season will include “Miss Lilly Gets Boned,” by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Robin Larsen (opening September 7); “Little Theatre,” by Justin Tanner and directed by Lisa James (opening October 5); “Earthquakes in London,” by Mike Bartlett and directed by Hollace Starr and John Perrin Flynn (opening December 14) and “Disposable Bodies,” by Neil MacGowan and directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos (opening January 18, 2020).



Ready Steady Yeti Go: https://youtu.be/AA4ogbh1LHI

American Saga Gunshot Medley: Part 1: https://youtu.be/qYqkE5zcqoY

Rogue Machine (in the Electric Lodge) is located at 1416 Electric Avenue in Venice CA 90291. Tickets are $40 (students $25) with discounts throughout the season.

Current discounts include $10 performances on 6/7, 6/17, and 7/6 for “Ready Steady Yeti Go.” Pay $10 or more (at the door only). Box office opens one hour before the show. Availability is limited. Additional information and reservations: 855-585-5185 or at http://www.roguemachinetheatre.com