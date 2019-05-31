Explore SM Mountains With New LA County Trails App

A new app from Los Angeles County allows users to explore over 550 miles of Southern California trails. Photos: LA County Trails.

By Keldine Hull

Take a hike! Los Angeles County’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the launch of the new Trails LA County mobile app just in time for National Trails Day on June 1. The app serves as a one-stop shop for hikers of every skill level, providing resources for over 550 miles of hiking, equestrian, and biking trails in LA County. From the Mojave Desert to Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Mountains, hikers will have access to useful information like weather updates and difficulty levels- all at the touch of a finger.



According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Trails LA County app also has offline mapping and navigation built in which allows for navigation regardless of cell phone range. Trails Planning Section Head Michelle O’Connor explained, “The app will compliment that by allowing you to way find while you’re actually on the trail even if you’re out of cell phone range. So if you’re in the back country somewhere, you can feel rest assured that you’re on the right path.”



Other features, like built in social media tools and information about upcoming activities and events, are meant to encourage hikers to utilize the app’s various features. Hikers can also get helpful tips, like what to pack for their next hiking trip, as well as learn about new trails they may not have realized existed. According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the hope is to eventually include all 2,000 miles of public trails in LA County.