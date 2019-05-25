Palisades News Friday Fun Show May 24 2019

Palisades News Friday Fun Show May 24 2019: watch and learn all the upcoming fun events and happenings on the Westside. 
• 19-year-old piano phenom Nicholas Mendez plays Chopin in our studio. 
• Venice Pride’s Sign Lighting & Block Party. 
• Free surf lessons at Heal the Bay’s Nick Gabaldón Day 2019. 
