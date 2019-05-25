Palisades News Friday Fun Show May 24 2019: watch and learn all the upcoming fun events and happenings on the Westside.
• 19-year-old piano phenom Nicholas Mendez plays Chopin in our studio.
• Venice Pride’s Sign Lighting & Block Party.
• Free surf lessons at Heal the Bay’s Nick Gabaldón Day 2019.
Show made possible by Palisades Surgical Arts.
Palisades News Friday Fun Show May 24 2019
Palisades News Friday Fun Show May 24 2019: watch and learn all the upcoming fun events and happenings on the Westside.
Social Icons