Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Lead Officer Michael Moore

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17700 Posetano Road, between 5/10/19 at 11:59 p.m. and 5/11/19at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse, shoes, and a suit.



17700 Pacific Coast Highway, 5/9/19 between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.. The suspect (female, dark hair) pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.



1000 Corsica Drive, between 5/9/19 at 11 p.m. and 5/15/19 at 7:30 a.m. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a toaster oven.



Sunset Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway, 5/17/19 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

Theft

15100 Sunset Boulevard, 5/11/19 between 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.. The suspect took the victim’s unattended medication from a market self checkout area.



17300 Sunset Boulevard, 5/8/19 between 7:25 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. The suspect took victim’s phone from a gym locker.



17300 Tramonto Drive, between 5/11/19 at 4 p.m. and 5/13/19 at 6:30 AM. The suspect entered a construction site and took victim’s tools.



17000 Pacific Coast Highway, 5/11/19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.. The suspect took a ring, iPad, and wallet from victim’s backpack while victim was on the beach.



500 Palisades Drive, 5/15/19 at 12:30 a.m. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 6′ 210 lb, 45/50 years) took patio umbrellas from victim’s business and fled in a white FoRoad van.



DUI

14800 Pacific Coast Highway, 5/11/19 at 8:10 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for DUI after officers responded for a possible intoxicated man radio call.

Stolen Vehicle

200 Amalfi Drive, 5/13/19 between 12:40 p.m. and 1 p.m.. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

14800 Pampas Ricas, 5/14/19 between 3:10 a.m.and 4:17 a.m. The suspect (male, black hair, 5’6″ 165 lb, 25 years) smashed a window to enter a home under construction and took tools.

500 Palisades Drive, 5/14/19 at 2 a.m. The suspect (male white, 5’9″ 195 lb, 45/50 years) took patio umbrellas from victim’s business.