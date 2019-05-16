In Memory of Sisters Joan Fernbacher, Ann Fernbacher

Joan Fernbacher:

Aug. 15, 1951 – Feb. 24, 2019

Joan Carol Fernbacher died in Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. She was 67.

Joan was born on August 15, 1951 to Helene and Philip Fernbacher in Hollywood.

Joan Fernbacher



She attended Palisades High School and studied special education at Marymount College.

She owned Candy Alley in Brentwood. Her creativity was highlighted in the Gingerbread houses, Easter baskets, party favors and specialized chocolates.

Joan loved do doing parties for children and meeting the kids at the candy counter after school.

She was a member of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in L.A. She is buried at Hillside Memorial Park.

She is survived by her lovingcousins, Diane, John (Kathy), Beth, Greg (Kelly) Fernbacher and Ellen Katzman. She had 2 great nieces and 5 great nephews.

The family prefers memorial contributions to Jewish Family Services of L.A.

Ann Fernbacher

Nov. 21, 1947 – March 26, 2019

Ann Fernbacher



Ann Leslie Fernbacher died on March 26, 2019. She was 71.

Ann was born on November 21, 1947 to Helene and Philip Fernbacher in Hollywood. Ann received her Bachelor’s degree from USC.

Ann owned Pulp & Hide in Brentwood which closed last year after 40 years in business.

They sold stationary, leather goods and cards. Ann was an accomplished calligrapher.

She was a member of Wilshire Boulevard Temple. She is buried at Hillside Memorial Park.

She is survived by her cousins, Diane, John (Kathy), Beth, Greg (Kelly) Fernbacher and Ellen Katzman. She had 2 great nieces & 5 great nephews.

Her loving younger sister, Joan, predeceased her.

Family prefers memorial contributions to Jewish Family Services of L.A.

