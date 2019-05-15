Pali Tennis Wins 11th Straight City Title

Dolphin boys’ run of dominance continues

By Chad Winthrop

The Pacific Palisades High School Dolphins boys tennis team capped off yet another dominating season by clinching their 11th straight CIF Los Angeles City Section League Championships.

The title, which was the 37th City title in program history, was played in a round robin format. The Dolphins clinched the match before the last rotation of the round robin, and therefore Coach Bud Kling was able to play anybody he wanted in the last round of play. For the first time in Los Angeles history, all the varsity substitutes were able to play a City Finals match.

The Dolphins finished their season with a staggering 21-2 record and were undefeated in league play.