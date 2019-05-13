Palisades Resident, Will Tanous, Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Will Tanous attends the 34th Annual Ellis Island Medals Of Honor Ceremony hosted by EIHS at Ellis Island on May 11, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Ellis Island Honors Society.

By Staff Writer

Pacific Palisades’ Will Tanous, Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Executive Vice President of Communications and member of the company’s Executive Management Board, received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor at the 34th annual ceremony on Ellis Island in New York Harbor.

The award is presented annually to U.S. citizens “who have distinguished themselves within their own ethnic groups while exemplifying the values of the American way of life.” Previous recipients include seven U.S. Presidents, a Vice President and numerous leaders and visionaries in business, education, the arts, sports and government. Ranging from world leaders to Nobel Prize winners., the list includes the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel and other outstanding Americans such as Coretta Scott King, John Sculley, Muhammad Ali, Lee Iacocca and Rosa Parks, among many others.

Tanous, who is Lebanese-American, is a member of UMG’s Executive Management Board, playing a central role in business strategy development. As Chief Communications Officer, he manages the company’s worldwide communications for UMG’s operations across more than 60 countries, as well as public policy, investor and government relations, special projects and events and social responsibility.

The Ellis Island Medal of Honors Ceremony is sponsored by the Ellis Island Honor Society, whose mission is to honor and preserve America’s diversity and foster tolerance, respect and understanding among religious and ethnic groups. The Society also supports the restoration and maintenance of Ellis Island.