Palisadian Takes Gold at US Rowing Regional Championships

Luke Holscher wins big in NorCal

By Staff Writer

California Yacht Club had a strong showing at the 2019 US Rowing Southwest Regionals on Lake Natoma this past weekend. The California Yacht Club Men’s Quad won the race with an impressive 6:23 time, 4 seconds faster than the second place finisher Norcal. The quad had an early lead off the starting blocks and held their advantage for the full 2,000-meter race. The Quad’s lineup was: Luke Holscher (Junior, Pacifica Christian) from Pacific Palisades, Peter Albrecht (Sophomore, Campbell Hall), Keaton Lynch (Sophomore, Culver City High), and Harrison Zeigler (Junior, Loyola High).

Albrecht and Zeigler also raced the Men’s Lightweight double and received a silver medal with a time of 7:07, less than half a second slower than Long Beach Junior’s winning crew. Topanga resident, Theory Miller (Junior, Crossroads) won gold in the Men’s Singles race with a speedy 7:34 time. Theory also placed 4thin the men’s heavyweight double with partner, David Tofer (Sophomore, Pali High). Alexandria Lange (Sophomore, Harvard Westlake) and her partner Dominique Brattesani (Senior, Summit View) who just received a scholarship to row for University of San Diego, took home the gold medal for the Women’s Double, winning by more than 11 seconds. Lange also placed second in the Women’s singles event.

In addition, both the Men’s Novice Quad and Women’s Novice Quad took home gold medals at the regatta. This marked the culmination of an undefeated season for novice coach Anna Wilczek. There will be novice tryouts in September, for more information see the California Yacht Club website.

Holscher, Albrecht, Lynch, Zeigler crossing finish line.

All varsity boats who finished in the top three positions of their events will be moving on to Youth Nationals in Sarasota, Florida June 6-9. Under the helm of head coach Craig Leeds, CYC will be sending seven of total 16 Varsity rowers to Youth Nationals later this year. This is a big deal considering the small size of this elite team. Many of the high school teams across the country have as many as 150 rowers on their teams. CYC has a combined 32 rowers between varsity and novice teams.

“Training all season can be intense, but the other guys on the team always seem to keep me going even when the training is tough. The CYC team is a great community and there are no other people I’d rather spend my early weekend mornings and weekday afternoons with,” said Luke Holscher, the stroke seat for the varsity quad.