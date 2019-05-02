Topanga Emergency Fair This Weekend

Come to the Topanga Emergency Fair on Sunday, May 5th!

Most Topangans were left in the dark during the Woolsey Fire, last November. This fire was a wake-up call for all Topangans to learn alternative ways to prepare for disasters. Come to the 2019 Topanga Emergency Fair to learn how to plug in when the power is down.

Come hear about the factors influencing the Woolsey Fire and why Topanga was evacuated. Experts will give presentations and show videos throughout the day on the Woolsey Fire, general fire behavior, fire hardening, emergency preparedness, Helistop 69Bravo, and will lead a discussion on alternative power and communication.

At the fair you can:

Learn about social media outlets to get verified and current information

Learn ways to harden your home and land from fire danger

Meet Fire, Sheriff and CHP emergency responders

Meet your own local emergency volunteers

Sign up for a Neighborhood Network

Sign up for a ham radio class

Put out a real fire using an extinguisher

Stock up on emergency supplies

Get a copy of the Topanga Survival Guide

Get your 2019 Topanga Resident Access Card

Sign up for future no-fault horse trailer inspections and pet microchipping (no pets at fair, please)

Enjoy food, prizes, and activities for kids and adults, and much more.

For the schedule of the event: click here.

Sunday, May 5th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Topanga Community House

1440 N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard



