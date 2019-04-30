Palisades Pastor Victim of Racial Slurs and Death Threats

The Ralphs supermarket on the corner of Sunset and Carey where the incident occurred. Photo: Google.

Unidentified woman yells racial slurs at Pastor Kenneth Davis of Palisades Lutheran Church.

By Sam Catanzaro

Earlier this month, Pastor Kenneth Davis of Palisades Lutheran Church and his young daughter, both of whom are black, were the victims of racial slurs and threats from an unidentified, middle-aged white woman.

According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, the incident occurred on April 18 at 8:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Ralphs supermarket on Sunset Boulevard and Carey Street in Pacific Palisades. After yelling racial slurs, the suspect, described by Moore as a white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, around 5’9″, 130 lb and between 35-45 years old, threatened to kill the victims then fled in a white four-door Volkswagen Passat, says Moore.

Following the announcement of the incident in Moore’s weekly crime update, the Pacific Palisades Community Council released a statement condemning the actions of the woman.

“Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is appalled and disgusted with the behavior of a woman entering Ralphs market last week who used vile and racist language toward Pastor Kenneth Davis and his young daughter and threatened their lives. This intolerable act does not represent Pacific Palisades and we are all so sorry this happened in our town – it should not happen here, or anywhere,” PPCC said. “PPCC supports all efforts by law enforcement to bring the offender to justice.”