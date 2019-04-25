Pali Lacrosse Nets Playoff Spot

Dolphins boys eyeing championship



By Chad Winthrop



The Palisades High School boys lacrosse team, after a hard-fought regular season, find themselves two victories away from a city championship.



While the boys dropped their final regular season game 14-10 versus Brentwood High School on April 23, Pali’s 10-8 record was enough to earn them the top spot in the standings. Specifically, the Dolphins’ 5-2 record versus league opponents proved critical in staying atop the standings.



On Friday, April 26, the CIF Los Angeles City Section Lacrosse Championships will kick off with four teams fighting for the title. Joining Pali in the competition are North Valley Military High School, who the Dolphins will face off against in the first round, El Camino Real High School and Hamilton High School.



The Dolphins will begin their bid for a title April 26 at 6 p.m. at home versus North Valley MIlitary. On April 27 at El Camino Real, the winner of this game will take on the winner of El Camino Real and Hamilton.

