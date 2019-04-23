Armed Robbery Among Recent Palisades Crimes

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Robbery

Sunset and Pacific Coast Highway, 4/17/19 at 1 a.m. The suspects (#1-3 male Hispanic, 5’5″ 150 lb) pointed handguns at victims and demanded victim’s property. The suspects then fled the area in a white Lexus 4 door.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

700 Chautauqua Boulevard, between 4/17/19 at 8 PM and 4/18/19 at 4:55 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took coins used for parking meters.

1600 Palisades Drive, between 4/17/19 at 10:45 PM and 4/18/19 at 2 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter the victim’s vehicle and took money and two purses.

Theft

17300 Pacific Coast Highway, 3/24/19 at 10:30 AM. The suspect (identified) took victim’s spare surfboard from the beach.

15400 Sunset Boulevard, 4/19/19 at 6:39 PM. A 46-year-old male was arrested for theft after entering the victim’s business and taking food without paying.